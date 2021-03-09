Women Writers Week 2021: Table of Contents

Sophie Jones by Roxana Hadadi

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run by Christy Lemire

The White Tiger by Roxana Hadadi

INTERVIEWS

Empowered and Joyful: Alicia Pascual-Peña and Hadley Robinson on Moxie by Nell Minow

Meet the Writers: Roxana Hadadi by The Editors

Video Interview: Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan on 'Little Women' by Katherine Tulich

ESSAYS

The Energy Can't Last: On the Grimy American Fringes of Jeremy Saulnier by Roxana Hadadi

When Art Doesn't Age Well by Olivia Collette

Women Take Top Prizes at Critics Choice Awards by Sarah Knight Adamson

When Catharsis Doesn't Cut It by Mary Beth McAndrews

Two by Louis Valray: La Belle de Nuit and Escale by Farran Smith Nehme

Everlasting Arms: The Sustained Power of 'The Night of the Hunter' by Abby Olcese

The Feminine Grotesque: On the Warped Legacy of Joan Crawford by Angelica Jade Bastien

Getting to the Heart of America in David Lynch's 'The Straight Story' by Abby Olcese

'I Am Shiva, the God of Death': On the Deserved Anger of 'Michael Clayton' by Roxana Hadadi

I Would Like to Introduce the 101-Year-Old Man to the 102-Year-Old Woman by Chaz Ebert

On the Disempowerment of 'Promising Young Woman' by Mary Beth McAndrews

Realizing You're Just a Fantasy in 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' by Mary Beth McAndrews

22 Years Later, Kasi Lemmons' 'Eve's Bayou' is Still Making an Impact by Whitney Spencer



