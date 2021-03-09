Women Writers Week 2021: Table of Contents

This week, all of our content on the site is written by women. We'll update this table of contents page with links to new pieces as they go up.
INTRO
Introduction to Women Writers Week 2021 by Chaz Ebert & Nell Minow
REVIEWS
Boogie by Monica Castillo
Clouds by Nell Minow
Cuties by Monica Castillo
The Invisible Man by Tomris Laffly
Let Him Go by Christy Lemire
Lucky by Sheila O'Malley
Moxie by Sheila O'Malley
My Salinger Year by Tomris Laffly
The Queen's Gambit by Allison Shoemaker
Sometime Other Than Now by Nell Minow
Sophie Jones by Roxana Hadadi
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run by Christy Lemire
The White Tiger by Roxana Hadadi
INTERVIEWS
Empowered and Joyful: Alicia Pascual-Peña and Hadley Robinson on Moxie by Nell Minow
Meet the Writers: Roxana Hadadi by The Editors
Video Interview: Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan on 'Little Women' by Katherine Tulich
ESSAYS
The Energy Can't Last: On the Grimy American Fringes of Jeremy Saulnier by Roxana Hadadi
When Art Doesn't Age Well by Olivia Collette
Women Take Top Prizes at Critics Choice Awards by Sarah Knight Adamson
When Catharsis Doesn't Cut It by Mary Beth McAndrews
Two by Louis Valray: La Belle de Nuit and Escale by Farran Smith Nehme
Everlasting Arms: The Sustained Power of 'The Night of the Hunter' by Abby Olcese
The Feminine Grotesque: On the Warped Legacy of Joan Crawford by Angelica Jade Bastien
Getting to the Heart of America in David Lynch's 'The Straight Story' by Abby Olcese
'I Am Shiva, the God of Death': On the Deserved Anger of 'Michael Clayton' by Roxana Hadadi
I Would Like to Introduce the 101-Year-Old Man to the 102-Year-Old Woman by Chaz Ebert
On the Disempowerment of 'Promising Young Woman' by Mary Beth McAndrews
Realizing You're Just a Fantasy in 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' by Mary Beth McAndrews
22 Years Later, Kasi Lemmons' 'Eve's Bayou' is Still Making an Impact by Whitney Spencer