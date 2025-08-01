Guillermo del Toro to Receive Ebert Director Award at the 2025 TIFF Tribute Awards

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival (“TIFF”), announced that at its 50th edition, TIFF will present acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro with this year’s Ebert Director Award, as part of their TIFF Tribute Awards gala.

Del Toro, the Academy Award-winning director of films like “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Hellboy,” “Crimson Peak,” “The Devil’s Backbone,” and “The Shape of Water,” will be presented with the award (which recognizes filmmakers who have exemplified greatness) at the TIFF Tribute Awards gala, in Toronto, Sunday, September 7th at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

The director will also premiere his latest film, “Frankenstein,” at the festival.

Chaz Ebert, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Guillermo Del Toro will receive the Ebert Director Award at TIFF in acknowledgement of his excellence as a filmmaker. In his conversations with Roger, he confirmed that his films often explored the depths of the psyche, both of his own and of our collective fears and desires. His attention to cinematic detail is exemplary.”

Alongside del Toro, other Tribute Award recipients this year include Jodie Foster, who will receive the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award for her pioneering work as a female filmmaker; Japanese writer-director Mitsuyo Miyazaki (aka Hikari) will receive the Emerging Talent Award, and South Korean star Lee Byung-hun (“Squid Game, “this year’s upcoming “No Other Choice”) will receive the Special Tribute Award. Brendan Fraser is returning as the Chair of the event.

Previous Ebert Director Award recipients include Martin Scorsese, Ava DuVernay, Agnes Varda, Wim Wenders, Spike Lee, Mike Leigh, Claire Denis, Taika Waititi, Chloé Zhao, Denis Villeneuve, and Sam Mendes.

TIFF will take place September 4th to September 14th, with its opening night film being the documentary “John Candy: I Like Me,” about the late comic actor.

Watch the teaser for the TIFF Tribute Awards below.