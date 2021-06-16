Black Writers Week 2021: Table of Contents

The following table of contents features all articles published during Black Writers Week 2021 (June 14th through June 20th), arranged in the following categories: intros, features, interviews, panels, reviews, republished features, republished interviews and republished reviews. —The Editors
INTROS
Meet the Writers of Black Writers Week 2021 by The Editors
Welcome to Black Writers Week by Chaz Ebert
FEATURES
The Burden Hollywood Puts on Black Storytellers (And How to Fix It) by Ciara Wardlow
Considering John Ford's 'Apology Western' Sergeant Rutledge by Sergio Mims
The Diversity in Media Question by Eric Pierson
Escape Pod: Death, the Universe, and Everything by Sherin Nicole
Look Away, Look Away by Brandon David Wilson
The New Black Film Rebellion by JM Mutore
Profiles in Courage: Julieanna Richardson by The Editors
Profiles in Courage: Kahil El’Zabar by The Editors
Profiles in Courage: Kizzmekia Corbett by The Editors
Ring the Alarm: The State of Black Kid Joy and What’s at Stake by Doreen Spicer-Dannelly
Scientist Al Chambles Explains Why Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett's Contribution to the Moderna Vaccine Matters in the Black Community by Al Chambles
Second City's New Executive Producer: The Comedy of Jon Carr by The Editors
The Ultimate Underdog: On the Legacy of Apollo Creed by David Moses
The Women of Wakanda, Forever by Sherin Nicole
TO COME
I Remember People: Song by Chaz Ebert, Performed by Chicago Soul Spectacular
Lateef Calloway on his Sojourner Truth project
On Making "Mr. Soul!" by Melissa Haizlip
On Making "White People Money" by Mark Harris
Profiles in Courage: Five On The Black Hand Side: Erica Ford by The Editors
Profiles in Courage: Five On The Black Hand Side: Jeremy Joyce by The Editors
What Being an Ebert Fellow Meant to Me by Sue-Ellen Chitunya
What Justice League Means to Me by Kaiya Shunyata
Why I Keep Making Movies by Brandon Towns
INTERVIEWS
Janicza Bravo Interview by Robert Daniels
Troy Pryor's Creative Cypher On Way to Being Black Entertainment Giant by Chaz Ebert
PANELS
June 16: The Tanning of Hollywood: Reimagining Equity and Inclusion As A Pinnacle Measure of Cinematic Excellence: Moderated by Rebecca Ford and featuring Jon Carr, Shawn Edwards, Karen Horne, JaNeika James, JaSheika James and Troy Pryor.
June 18: Whose Gaze: Roundtable of Black Film Critics At The Movies: Moderated by Chaz Ebert and featuring Sarah-Tai Black, Emmanuel Noisette, Tambay Obenson, Reginald Ponder, Carla Renata, Gil Robertson and Kathia Woods.
June 19: The Evolution Of Afro-Futurism: Black Power, Love, Super-Heroes and Magic: Moderated by Dr. Tananarive Due and featuring Steven Barnes, Dr. John Jennings and Ytasha Womack.
The Tanning of Hollywood Panel to be Broadcast at 3pm CT Tomorrow by The Editors
REVIEWS
"A Crime on the Bayou" by Steven Boone
"Fatherhood" by Odie Henderson
"Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" by Carla Renata
"Les Notres" by Jourdain Searles
"Luca" by Robert Daniels
"Nasrin" by Robert Daniels
"Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer"
"Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It" by Danielle Scruggs
"The Serpent" by Craig Lindsey
"Siberia" by Sergio Mims
"The Sparks Brothers" by Brandon Towns
"Summer of ‘85" by
"Superdeep" by
"Sweat" by Whitney Spencer
"Sweet Thing" by Travis Hopson
TV Review: "Physical" by Ciara Wardlow
REPUBLISHED FEATURES
The Fairy Tale of Homeownership in The Last Black Man in San Francisco by Robert Daniels
How the Image of Black Women Has (and Hasn't) Changed in the Last Two Decades by Carla Renata
John Singleton (1968-2019) by Odie Henderson
Joy and Triumph: Reclaiming the Image of Black Women in Cinema by Rebecca Theodore-Vachon
REPUBLISHED INTERVIEWS
Connected to the Soil: Charles Burnett on “To Sleep with Anger” by Sergio Mims
Ebertfest 2018: Eight Things I Learned About Belle from Amma Asante by Niani Scott
I Will Not Forget You: Barry Jenkins on The Underground Railroad by Robert Daniels
We Are Not a Monolith: JaNeika and JaSheika James on Their Book, Living Double by Chaz Ebert
REPUBLISHED REVIEWS
"Billie" by Robert Daniels
"Dear White People" by Steven Boone
"Lee Daniels' The Butler" by Steven Boone
"MLK/FBI" by Odie Henderson
"Morris From America" by Angelica Jade Bastién
"Night of the Kings" by Robert Daniels
"The Outside Story" by Odie Henderson
"Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker" by Whitney Spencer
"Small Axe: Lovers Rock" by Odie Henderson
"Time" by Odie Henderson