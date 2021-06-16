Black Writers Week 2021: Table of Contents

The Diversity in Media Question by Eric Pierson

Escape Pod: Death, the Universe, and Everything by Sherin Nicole

Look Away, Look Away by Brandon David Wilson

The New Black Film Rebellion by JM Mutore

Profiles in Courage: Julieanna Richardson by The Editors

Profiles in Courage: Kahil El’Zabar by The Editors

Profiles in Courage: Kizzmekia Corbett by The Editors

Ring the Alarm: The State of Black Kid Joy and What’s at Stake by Doreen Spicer-Dannelly

Scientist Al Chambles Explains Why Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett's Contribution to the Moderna Vaccine Matters in the Black Community by Al Chambles

Second City's New Executive Producer: The Comedy of Jon Carr by The Editors

The Ultimate Underdog: On the Legacy of Apollo Creed by David Moses

The Women of Wakanda, Forever by Sherin Nicole

I Remember People: Song by Chaz Ebert, Performed by Chicago Soul Spectacular



Lateef Calloway on his Sojourner Truth project

On Making "Mr. Soul!" by Melissa Haizlip

On Making "White People Money" by Mark Harris

Profiles in Courage: Five On The Black Hand Side: Erica Ford by The Editors

Profiles in Courage: Five On The Black Hand Side: Jeremy Joyce by The Editors

What Being an Ebert Fellow Meant to Me by Sue-Ellen Chitunya



What Justice League Means to Me by Kaiya Shunyata

Why I Keep Making Movies by Brandon Towns

INTERVIEWS

Janicza Bravo Interview by Robert Daniels



Troy Pryor's Creative Cypher On Way to Being Black Entertainment Giant by Chaz Ebert



PANELS

June 16: The Tanning of Hollywood: Reimagining Equity and Inclusion As A Pinnacle Measure of Cinematic Excellence: Moderated by Rebecca Ford and featuring Jon Carr, Shawn Edwards, Karen Horne, JaNeika James, JaSheika James and Troy Pryor.

