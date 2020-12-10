We Are Not a Monolith: JaNeika and JaSheika James on Their Book, Living Double

In writing this book, did you learn anything about each other that surprised you?

Initially, we balked at the idea of writing a book, thinking we haven’t done anything deserving of that honor. “We have so much more to do,” we said, when the idea was presented to us by our dear friend, Carolynn Smith. But when we took some time and thought about what we could offer to people in the same positions we were once in years ago—when we first started in this business—we realized we were selling ourselves short in terms of how much we’ve accomplished in our careers thus far. We didn’t have any connections when we first moved to Los Angeles, and yet, we relocated to California from Florida, and jumped right into having jobs in television—a huge accomplishment within itself. That’s one of the things we’ve learned—that we were so busy looking FORWARD, we forgot to LOOK BACK and see how far we’ve actually come.

Something that did surprise me [JaNeika], was discovering JaSheika was up for an opportunity to attend Film School at Florida State. I never knew my sister was considering film school or even drove up to Tallahassee for an interview that never took place, as she describes in the book.

Writing "Living Double" gave us an opportunity to look back, and allowed us to reflect on our journey in hopes of it being a form of encouragement for others. You know, working in Hollywood, you can tend to get jaded, especially when things don’t come at the times we believe they should. We wanted to make sure we had a testimony that would encourage others. We had a 10-year journey. Are we encouraging others to take 10-year journeys? Absolutely not, but we want them to know the power in declaring what they want, so they can start seeding a vision for it. Dreams can become very real and tangible once they’re put out into the world.

JaNeika and JaSheika James on Why They Wrote "Living Double" from RogerEbert.com on Vimeo.

Your book will undoubtedly inspire many people who have dreams of entering the industry. Let’s start with some basic definitions: what is a “Writers’ Room?”

The writers’ room is the room where the magic begins. In TV, it’s where all the writers gather to collaborate and pitch story ideas and themes for the season, create character arcs, and break episodes of a series.

And what is a “Show Runner?”

If you consider a TV show to be a fortune 500 company, the showrunner is essentially the CEO. They are the person who has the final say on scripts, wardrobe, hair and makeup, editing, etc. A showrunner is usually the creator of a series, and therefore has a clear understanding and foundation of who the lead characters of the series are, a general idea what the lead character’s journey will entail for the season, and where they will wind up in the finale.