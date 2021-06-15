Troy Pryor's Creative Cypher On Way to Being Black Entertainment Giant

As a former collegiate athlete, he was a record-breaking powerlifter and linebacker for the University of Illinois. The youngest person ever to be elected to SAG-AFTRA Chicago’s Board of Directors, his creative approach to content and partnerships have helped cement his role as a tastemaker with brands like TED Talks, Chicago Ideas, Soho House, Next Showcase USA, and Black Ensemble Theater.

How do you describe Creative Cypher?

Def Jam meets Disney. Our global ecosystem of creatives is here to ensure authentic stories are told and artists retain ownership of their ideas.

Tell me a little about your background and growing up in Chicago. Is it true that you preached a sermon?

Yes, I've been in the pulpit since a young teen and I'm still there today. Growing up to be a leader in Church and community play a huge role in my endeavors today.

How did your chance encounter with Tyler Perry play a crucial role in shifting your focus from a career in sports to becoming involved in the entertainment industry?

From the very beginning, I saw Black man running the show. This was consistent with what I saw growing up so I knew it was possible.

What led you to form Pryor Holdings LLC, which encompasses your various companies and organizations?

Legacy. I wanted to build and organize something beyond my entertainment pursuits.

In what ways has the Black Lives Matter movement coupled with the past year affirmed the importance of your mission to elevate Black and brown voices?

It just shows how powerful having a platform can be when leveraged. You can make amazing strides using media.