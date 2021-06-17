Apple TV+’s Dark Physical is Definitely Not a Comedy but Still Worth Your Time

But then, Sheila stumbles upon something she doesn’t hate. She discovers aerobics at a studio in the newly-opened mall run by the mysterious bottle blonde Bunny (Della Saba) and her surfer boyfriend Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci), an aspiring film director and a particularly grounded iteration of the himbo archetype that has been particularly in vogue as of late. Suddenly, Sheila has found something that enables her to run with her overwhelming instinct to push and punish herself in a way that she can do publicly and without shame—and, upon noticing the rise of VHS sales and putting two and two together, while turning a tidy profit.

The nature of Sheila’s frustrations are widely relatable even if their dark and twisted form is not quite so ubiquitous. No doubt there will be viewers who balk at Sheila’s vitriolic running monologue; nothing is spared from criticism, and no blow is too low. But for anyone who can identify with obsessive thinking tendencies, even in a much milder form, it’s painfully relatable, refreshingly honest, and more than enough to make Sheila’s journey engaging even if she is decidedly lacking in anything that would traditionally be deemed “likable” qualities. Her super-ego is a warped and wicked thing, unfailingly cruel in its judgements of everyone and everything. Sheila hates her life and everyone in it, but the most vicious barbs are those she points inwards. After Danny is let go by the college, Sheila’s tirade of less-than-complimentary thoughts about her husband ultimately proves to be a roundabout self-critique above all: “If he’s nothing, what are you?” Sheila’s often relentless running monologue is exhausting, and that’s the point; in a warped way it’s also one of the most compellingly daring aspects of the series.

Despite being akin to black coffee in its high-energy bitterness, “Physical” is still a part of the '80s nostalgia wave—in love with spandex and brightly colored eyeshadow, shopping malls and food courts. Much like Sheila, the series itself gorges and purges on '80s, hating itself all the while but also unable to keep from making multiple Betamax jokes. It might rely on needle drops of toe-tapping '80s hits a little too much (“Space Age Love Song,” “We Belong,” “Atomic”), but then again, when was the last time something set in the '80s didn’t succumb to this impulse?