I Will Not Forget You: Barry Jenkins on The Underground Railroad

We actually screen tested Chase the same day we screen tested Thuso. They were both in LA. But we didn't put them together for some reason. There was one scene with just the two of them that we shot in the second “Tennessee” episode. Cora actually asks him: Look at me, I'm in chains, but you choose to be here. Why are you doing this? But it was a little too on the nose, so we cut it.

This does give me a chance to shout-out Don McManus. He was in “Vice.” He came in and he screen tested with Chase. So shout-out to Don. But it was really clear with Chase, not that he understood the character, but that he wanted to be an old soul. He wanted to move in the way adults move, to think in the way adults think. Because of that, talking about the character now, it makes Homer very susceptible to manipulation, to grooming, to indoctrination. Which is what I think the relationship between Ridgeway and Homer is all about, even though people keep saying it was a great father-son relationship. No - It’s a relationship predicated upon indoctrination and grooming.

In Whitehead's novel, the relationship between Ridgeway and his father is only lightly alluded to, but here it's fully sketched out. What drew you to that dynamic?

When I’m making an adaptation, I always trust my gut. That's what makes talking about these things so tricky. Because I can talk about all the choices and make it seem like I knew exactly what I was doing. I think when you edit something, you really start to understand why you did things. But in the beginning, it's all gut and instinct. And there was something in that line about The Great Spirit: “The Great Spirit flows through everything. And if a man can work it then the spirit is in and within him.” That wasn’t what I expected to hear in the home of Ridgeway. I thought there was something really powerful and very fascinating about exploring it.

I knew in some way I was going to be questioned: Why are we spending time in the childhood of this character? I think we should interrogate the things that we assume. We had this young writer in the writer's room named Adrienne Rush, who went to my film school, and she was actually the writer's room assistant but I knew she was a big Faulkner-head. As one of the few white people in the room, I thought you should take a stab at this. And she did a really wonderful job with it. Once I understood this guy has daddy issues, then it became something worth exploring. We even created a Great Spirit light. During the Clair de Lune sequence, there's this really big shot that cranes and pushes into Thuso. The reason why it gets brighter is because there's a Great Spirit light attached to the crane. The sequence in episode one with Chester, when Cora throws herself to shield him, the tableaux we cut to are also filmed with the Great Spirit light.