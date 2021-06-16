Escape Pod: Death, the Universe, and Everything by Sherin Nicole

Yeah. That’s real.

I recognize this part of the journey as the truth Dr. Adie has chosen as her own. Her comprehension of the universe began with E=MC2. From there string theory became a revelation for her and Delia and me too, but only until they found the “theory of everything.” Also known as M-theory.

I understand that truth, but it isn’t mine.

On the precipice of the eighth state, gravity takes hold. I hesitate. With my arms flung out and flailing, I nearly fall.

Answer me this: If the convergence of dimensions we call the multiverse is limitless, then the probability of an infinite fall is high, right? It’s risky going further. There might not be a return trip home.

What to do?

I could--

No, that’s too far.

Maybe if I--

Nuh uh.

Eureka. I asked the universe a question. If it’s ready to show me an answer, I can’t tell it to shut up now.

I unfurl the parts of my soul that I’ve kept separated from my science mind. Then I listen. By that I mean I vibrate in sync with the hum of the unendingness and, in that state of resonance, I get what Delia meant. If I take everything I’ve learned, everything that shapes who I am, and blend those understandings into my own mix of science and the supernatural, then it’s clear that mathematics alone cannot define everything. There are eleven dimensions. As far as I understand, if M-theory, Dr. Adie, and Delia remain part of the bedrock of my beliefs. And if I use that truth as a steppingstone, I could go beyond the confines of what I think I know...

I stop flailing.

3, 2, 1, I leap into the unknown.

Why not? I’m already here. Yet I’m not sure I have the language to bring you along.

You’d think it’d be easy. Yet when you’re enraptured by the fundamental forces of the universe, maybe then you can judge my inability to speak on such wonders. Here’s the most I can tell you: The Multiverse isn’t made up of quantum realities, otherwise known as every “might-have-been” playing out simultaneously. Not in any method we’ve been taught. The universe wouldn’t waste that much energy. Think about it, every time you choose iced coffee rather than an Americano = new splinter reality?