Mr. Soul!: A Case Study in Indie Film Distribution

Production

Crafting the story of the documentary was a challenge because there was so much information to sort through. "SOUL!" was on the air from 1968-1973, during a tumultuous time in American history. The assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., the Vietnam War, the Black Power Movement, were all issues that the nation was grappling with and "SOUL!" emerged to capture the pulse of America during that time period. “Visually speaking, we knew there would be a lot of material to go through. With the "SOUL!" show broadcasting 130 episodes over the span of five years, and each episode was an hour with no commercials, featuring a dazzling array of the most extraordinary artists, performers, activists, poets, dancers, authors, and curators of the culture. And so we knew we had a tremendous amount of material to work with, and that it would be a tremendous responsibility to try to pick the best clips. We also recognized that it was going to be very challenging, since the story had been evolving for so many years. And of course you always have the story you hope to tell versus the story you end up telling, because once you do your research, one story leads you to the next. You might think that you have the story, as you try to imagine what everyone would say, but then they sit down in front of you and you realize ‘oh that's a rabbit hole I never anticipated.’”

When Melissa and the team looked at all the material, they realized that they had three storylines: 1) The story of "SOUL!" during its five seasons, from its inception to its controversial cancellation. This storyline would highlight the most salient moments and performances of the show against a swiftly changing political landscape. 2) The story of Ellis Haizlip himself, for which they decided to focus only on the time period of his life during the show. 3) The zeitgeist: the story of what was happening in the Black community as well as the nation at large. The task was to collapse all three storylines into one, to seamlessly weave together all three narratives. The goal behind this structure was to tell a story that was historically, emotionally, racially, culturally, and artistically accurate, which was a huge undertaking.

Melissa was particularly mindful of the structure of the film due to her personal attachment to the story. “My personal attachment is that yes, I was in love with the story because I had lived it and Ellis was my mentor, my spirit animal and my total inspiration in life, but I was convinced that regardless of how I felt, the story still was valid and important on so many different levels. I was conscientious about this story of a broadcast pioneer becoming hagiographic. I didn’t want people to say, ‘Oh well, you know, you’re related to him so of course you're going to make a valentine to your uncle’ and I would repeatedly say ‘No, it's much more important than that and the story is larger than I am.’”