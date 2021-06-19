Mark Harris Joins The Media Lounge to Discuss White People Money

Chicago filmmaker Mark Harris appeared on The Media Lounge to discuss his latest project, "White People Money." More information about Mr. Harris along with a chance to hear the interview can be found below his bio.

Filmmaker Mark Harris never set out to make movies. But from an early age he knew two things for sure: he wanted to be his own boss and he loved to write. Now, with over 20 film projects distributed worldwide, this self-taught mogul in the making is just getting started leaving his mark on the entertainment industry.....his way.