Ari Aster Talks with Chaz Ebert About “Eddington” at Music Box

Chaz Ebert
Less than an hour ago
This Saturday, July 12th, Chaz Ebert will moderate a Q&A with writer/director Ari Aster about his latest film, “Eddington,” following a special promotional screening at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre at 7 pm.

A24 describes the film thusly:

In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

From writer/director Ari Aster (BEAU IS AFRAID, HEREDITARY, MIDSOMMAR), EDDINGTON also stars Luke Grimes,‬‭ Deirdre O’Connell, Clifton Collins Jr., with Austin Butler and Emma Stone.

In our review from the Cannes Film Festival, Managing Editor Brian Tallerico described the film as “a challenging film that plays with hot-button ideas.”

“There will be some fascinating discussion around this movie, including people who consider its undeniable ambition courageous and those who think its racial provocations downright irresponsible. I think that’s actually how Aster wants it. He’s made a film about divided communities, and he hopes in his own way to do the same to his audience.”

You can learn more about the sold-out screening (and buy tickets for future showings) at Music Box Theatre’s official website.

Chaz Ebert

Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 24th year.

