Director Jeanne Leblanc blends all these elements into her new film “Les nôtres” ("Our Own"). It tells the story of Magalie (Émilie Bierre), a 13-year-old French girl who becomes pregnant. Additionally, Magalie is grieving the loss of her father, which along with puberty seems to have directly led to her recent changes in attitude. This bit of information is revealed in dialogue only once, but the air in each frame is heavy with that loss. Her relationship with her newly single mother Isabelle (Marianne Farley) is strained, as most attempts to reconnect fail miserably. As Magalie withdraws, she begins experimenting with makeup and taking on a false air of sexual confidence. The gulf between where Magalie is in life and where she wants to be is on full display in an early party scene where she and her young friends grind awkwardly to hip-hop. Then later we see her in a bed in a state of undress, looking proactively at the camera. Bierre is laid bare in this moment—both physically and emotionally. A scene later, we are returned to reality as Magalie walks outside, ready for a ride to school.

The problem is that, aside from these early scenes, “Les nôtres” is a coming-of-age drama noticeably lacking in a truthful adolescent perspective. We see Magalie with her friends. We see her flirting with her next-door neighbor Manuel (Léon Diconca-Pelletier), who seems to have genuine feelings for her. We see her struggles in school as she begins to show, both physically and socially. And while these scenes work, the meat of Leblanc's movie doesn’t seem interested in Magalie much at all. The film's main thrust is the mystery of who impregnated Magalie. Because she won’t tell anyone, Magalie’s mother struggles to gain control of the situation. Meanwhile, Manuel’s adoptive mother Chantale (Judith Baribeau) is also dealing with rumors that he is the father. For the majority of the runtime, “Les nôtres” plays like a mid-budget suburban drama a la “American Beauty,” which joins the exploration of teen sexuality with themes of social deviance, moral decay, and the erosion of Reagan-era of family values.

"Les nôtres" is about Magalie only in the most literal sense—everyone is talking about her, but we never really get to know her at all. And while Leblanc wants us to believe that Magalie is the protagonist, aesthetic choices betray her. Despite this, Bierre gives a steely, contemplative performance as a girl who feels she has no one she can trust, even while her mother searches for the truth. Farley is effective as a mother who feels abandoned by her husband and overwhelmed by raising her children alone.