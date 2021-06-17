Profiles in Courage: Jeremy Joyce

Joyce recently told ABC 7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman and Leah Hope that he's partnering with more than 70 restaurants for the inaugural Juneteenth Restaurant Celebration, where customers are offered different food specials for $6.19 or $16.19 for larger orders. "This is important because it's going to help revitalize the Black dollar in the Black community," Joyce said. "So, we want all of you to join us this weekend as we celebrate Black-owned restaurants for Juneteenth." Dozens of Juneteenth specials are available to view on the official site of Black People Eats, LLC.

Last June, in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd that left some businesses damaged in Chicago, Joyce set up a GoFundMe campaign, the Black-Owned Restaurant Relief Fund, which ended up raising $100,000. "Restaurants can use it for whatever they feel is necessary, whether that's repairs, helping their staff out or bridging the community," he told Time Out Chicago. "That's one thing I'm passionate about: Food brings together communities, and food is political. It's a way to connect all people and all races together."

You can view Joyce's appearance this past May on Windy City Chicago below...

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>