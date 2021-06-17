Why I Keep Making Movies

Programs like the New York Film Academy’s Summer Camp and Facets in Chicago were too expensive for my working class parents. Therefore, I searched the internet to find any free information about filmmaking I could. Eventually, I stumbled across Film Riot on YouTube. Hosted by director Ryan Connolly, it became my film school. I was an eager student, religiously watching their tutorials and devouring all that was Film Riot. This channel also coincided with the the DSLR filmmaking revolution, the inclusion of professional-grade HD video into digital still cameras at an affordable price. All of it made the young fantasy of filmmaking a reality for aspiring people like myself. But the path to becoming a filmmaker is nonlinear.

When I was a teen, success seemed straightforward. I was on my way to de-crown Spike Lee as the most notable black filmmaker because I had done it all. In High school I ditched class to shoot my first commercial. That following year, I received the Everyday Hero Grant from HBO & "Sesame Street" and showcased my work at the All American High School Film Festival. I continued to quickly receive accolades and rewards, and I thought these accomplishments made me successful. I thought I’d see my work on the silver screen in no time.

Then I went to college.

When I stepped onto campus I envisioned an "A Different World"-style adventure with my group of Dwayne Waynes and Ron Johnsons. However, this was not my collegiate experience.

I pondered, what happened? Why was I incredibly miserable? I thought I was doing college wrong. I thought I let TV ruin my perception of reality. Then I realized that I was unhappy because my pipe dream of having my name in lights was crumbling, and my reality of being poor and Black began to settle in.