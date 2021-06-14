Scientist Al Chambles Explains Why Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett's Contribution to the Moderna Vaccine Matters in the Black Community

UNRECOGNIZED AA SCIENTIFIC TALENT

It is not clear why Dr. Carver captured the attention and imagination of America—even in the South—when the contributions of many others have gone unnoticed. Perhaps it was because his scientific discoveries in agriculture led to the widespread use of crop-rotation techniques to improve soils depleted by repeated plantings of cotton. He is credited with saving the economy of the South. The fact that a former slave in the segregated South of the twentieth century was actually given worldwide credit for his work is both a blessing and a mystery. There were other African Americans who made significant scientific contributions but they were largely unknown and possibly not believed by the general population. Even slaves made significant scientific and technological contributions but definitive proof of most of them has generally been lost to history. It is reported that a smallpox vaccination procedure which saved the lives of millions was introduced to America by a slave named Onesimus during a 1721 smallpox outbreak in Boston, MA. Onesimus reportedly described the procedure to his slave owner and preacher, Cotton Mather, who shared it with others. Yet, his contribution toward eradicating this disease is largely unknown by the general public. The National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) provides another example of how the hidden scientific contributions of African Americans were ignored. Fortunately, it became generally known after the movie "Hidden Figures" was widely shown and viewed. It was revealed that female NASA employees (Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson) dubbed "human computers" helped the United States excel in the space race, nevertheless, their critical contributions remain largely unacknowledged, not only outside NASA but also within it.

UNTAPPED AA SCIENTIFIC TALENT

The yearnings of African Americans, especially the gifted, for a coherent scientific understanding of the perplexing world that their ancestors were brought to in chains and the obstacles they had to overcome in their quest have been overshadowed by their long and intense struggle for freedom. The number of African Americans who were just as gifted as Dr. Kizzy and Dr. Carver who lived in the United States between the early 1600s and the second half of the twentieth century must have been in the millions. It is unfortunate that such a multitude of the gifted were relegated to low educational levels, menial labor, and generally prevented from participating fully in American society. Also, it is equally regrettable that humanity was deprived of the tremendous contributions that they potentially could have made. A crude extrapolation based on the scientific discoveries made by one African-American man, Dr. Carver, in the 20th century and one made by one African-American woman, Dr. Kizzy, in the 21st century suggests what could have been if the talents of the multitudes of other gifted African Americans had been widely utilized.

Over 200 years of slavery and another 100 years of segregation and racial oppression made it necessary for African Americans to emphasize freedom above all else. As a result, African Americans have come to be viewed as being one dimensional—preoccupied with freedom and Civil Rights issues. Also, since African Americans were viewed as being less intelligent than white Americans, their struggles for knowledge and for a coherent scientific understanding of the physical world, which are important human dimensions, have been largely ignored, forgotten, or never even considered.