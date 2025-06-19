The Light She Left Behind: Ananda Lewis (1973-2025)

On this Juneteenth, a day for reflecting on Black Liberation, resilience, and joy, we honor the legacy of Ananda Lewis. She was a trailblazer who interviewed a variety of guests from Tupac to Kobe Bryant to Hillary Clinton on BET’s Teen Summit, where she became the voice of a generation. She addressed Black Youth with the respect and seriousness we’d often been denied.

She went on to win the hearts of many as a VJ on MTV in the late 1990s, where she held her own alongside the biggest names in entertainment while remaining grounded and relatable. No matter how high her star rose, she never stopped being for Us. On her talk show, “The Ananda Lewis Show,” she connected music, politics, and identity in a way that was unapologetically Black and boldly authentic.

But the most courageous chapter of her life came years later, when she opened up about a long and private battle with breast cancer. After six years of fighting in silence, she came forward. Not to center herself but to wake up the rest of us. “I need you to get your mammograms,” she said in a candid video. “I need you to do your self-exams. I need you to ask your doctor for ultrasounds.” Ananda didn’t sugarcoat the truth; she regretted delaying screenings and felt that sharing her choices might spare someone else.

Her advocacy became a movement, especially for Black women who continue to be diagnosed later and die at higher rates. She gave us permission to question and push. To know our bodies and to value ourselves enough to fight for our lives on our terms.

Since her passing on June 11, 2025, the outpouring of love has been both staggering and affirming. Tributes came from celebrities, media colleagues, and everyday people whose lives were touched by her work and her words.

For me, it was deeply personal. I’m friends with her sister, Dr. Lakshmi Emory, a breast cancer survivor herself, and I’ve seen firsthand the strength and compassion this family has carried, even in the face of the unimaginable grief.

Dr. Emory recently shared this powerful reflection with me:

“I always knew my little sister was a trailblazer. She became a celebrity, but she never had that celebrity attitude. That’s just one of the things that made her so special. What truly set her apart was how much she cared about people, and she showed it in everything she did.

Right now, our family is completely overwhelmed, but in the best possible way, by all the messages and posts. They’re pouring in from everyone, from people who knew her intimately to total strangers. And you know what the most amazing thing is? The same message keeps coming up, over and over again: ‘She was so kind,’ and ‘She was incredibly generous.’ That was my sister to a tee. It’s heartwarming to see how many lives she touched, and how deeply her true self resonated with so many.”

So as we celebrate freedom in all its forms on this Juneteenth, we reflect on the kind of liberation Ananda modeled. The freedom to be fully human, to speak truth, to choose vulnerability, To love out loud, to advocate for your community, your body, and your peace.

Rest in Peace, Ananda. You taught us so much. And we are listening.