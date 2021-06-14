Welcome to Black Writers Week

These are people who I came to know very well, and whose actions, words and deeds I came to admire. I was an avid reader at a young age. I read books about famous people, but I had examples right in my own home, at school, and in my neighborhood who could match those in the books trait for trait.

So it was a rude awakening for me to learn that some of these people couldn't attend certain schools or drink from the same water fountains as whites, or get hired for the same jobs because of their race. And it was even more shocking to learn that not that many years before some of these people, including myself, would have been slaves, considered someone's chattel property, and counted as 3/5ths of a person under the Declaration of Independence, one of the founding documents of this, our nation.

I write these words not in 1971, after the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, or the Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court decision of 1967 that allowed interracial marriage, but in 2021—fifty years after I expected all the talk about racial differences to have subsided. Thirteen years after we elected Barack Obama as our first Black president, supposedly ushering in a post-racial age. One year after the whole world watched a Black man named George Floyd die under the knee of a white policeman who knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds until with his last breath he called for his mother, who perhaps appeared to him as he slipped out of this world into the next.

I write these words not to settle scores but to celebrate the rich talent that I have always seen all around me, but who, for some reason was invisible in books, and magazines, movies, and TV. The talent that was not always nurtured or promoted but thrived nevertheless, not needing permission or acknowledgment to do what they did naturally, even though they were not compensated commensurately for it.

This Juneteenth week we at RogerEbert.com are turning over our website to all Black film critics so that you can read reviews from their perspective. All our articles are being written by Black writers. All our panels are being occupied by Black executives and thought leaders and and communicators. We will celebrate with them Black scientists, musicians, filmmakers, media moguls and philanthropists, some you may know, some you may not know, but all of whom you should know. It is indeed a celebration and I invite you to join the party.