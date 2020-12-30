The Ivory Coast, a tiny West African country with a population a hair above 25 million, has an unheralded cinematic tradition, one partially derailed by the government’s unrest during the mid-aughts. Five years ago, however, the country experienced a resurgence when Philippe Lacôte’s debut feature “Run,” a political resistance drama, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, and became only the country’s second submission to the Academy Awards. Lacôte returns with an ambitious follow-up, the mystifying French-spoken “Night of the Kings,” a violent, hyper-masculine film that worships the power of storytelling.

Dressed in a yellow-black striped shirt and faded jeans, a young man (Bakary Koné) handcuffed to the flatbed of a pickup truck arrives at MACA. The rail-thin man isn’t much to look at. Without an intervention he probably won’t make it longer than a couple days amongst the rabid prison population. Though he’s an army officer, the jail’s warden—worn-down, sporting an opened camouflage shirt exposing his t-shirt and beer belly—isn’t much of a specimen either. Lacôte’s script isn’t very interested in either man. He never provides us with the young man’s name, or any exposition beyond the kid’s participation in the deadly Microbes gang led by the recently murdered kingpin Zama. Blackbeard, however, does have his eye upon the new arrival—and names the bewildered kid the new Roman.

Lacôte’s drama, in its conceit, borrows from the Arabian Nights folktales. When the inmates adorn Roman in a satin blue shirt, and guide him by candlelight procession through the dank prison halls to the jail’s open living quarters, Roman is initially unaware that he’s speaking for his life. See, during “Night of Roman,” Roman must create and tell a story that’ll last until the red moon sets. If he finishes beforehand, he will be murdered. The set-up not only imbues the film with a sense of urgency, but also a feeling of eeriness, taking some cues from horror films—in every haunted house flick, the goal is always to survive till morning.