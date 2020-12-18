Nomadland Leads 2020 Chicago Film Critics Nominations

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Onward"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"The Wolf House"

"Wolfwalkers"

BEST DOCUMENTARY

"Collective"

"David Byrne's American Utopia"

"Dick Johnson is Dead"

"The Social Dilemma"

"Time"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Another Round"

"Bacurau"

"Beanpole"

"Collective"

"La Llorona"

"Vitalina Varela"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"First Cow," Christopher Blauvelt

"Lovers Rock," Shabier Kirchner

"Mank," Erik Messerschmidt

"Nomadland," Joshua James Richards

"The Vast of Night," Miguel Ioann Littin Menz

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Da 5 Bloods", Terence Blanchard

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Branford Marsalis

"Mank," Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

"Soul," Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

"Tenet," Ludwig Goransson

BEST ART DIRECTION

"Birds of Prey"

"Emma."

"First Cow"

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things"

"Mank"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

"Birds of Prey"

"Emma."

"First Cow"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things"

"The Invisible Man"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Possessor"

"Tenet"

BEST EDITING

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things," Robert Frazen

"Lovers Rock," Chris Dickens & Steve McQueen

"Nomadland," Chloe Zhao

"Tenet," Jennifer Lame

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Alan Baumgarten

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR PROMISING FILMMAKER

Radha Blank, "The Forty-Year-Old Version"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Darius Marder, "Sound of Metal"

Andrew Patterson, "The Vast of Night"

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kingsley Ben-Adir, "One Night in Miami"

Sidney Flanigan, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"

Kelly O'Sullivan, "Saint Frances"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

NOMINATION TOTALS

7 - Nomadland

6 - Da 5 Bloods, First Cow, I'm Thinking of Ending Things

5 - Mank, Promising Young Woman

4 - Lovers Rock, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

3 - Minari, One Night in Miami, Soul, Sound of Metal, Tenet

2 - Birds of Prey, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Collective, Emma., The Father, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Vast of Night

1 - A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Another Round, Bacurau, Beanpole, David Byrne's American Utopia, Dick Johnson is Dead, The Forty-Year-Old Version, The Invisible Man, La Llorona, Mangrove, The Midnight Sky, The Nest, News of the World, On the Rocks, Onward , Possessor, Saint Frances, The Social Dilemma, Time, Vitalina Varela, The Wolf House, Wolfwalkers