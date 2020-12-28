The Great Performances of 2020

Lindo decided to treat Paul as "... a larger-than-life Shakespearean and Wilsonian tragic character ... every bit on par with Hamlet, Othello, many of the characters in August Wilson’s plays," and the results speak for themselves. This is a performance equal to the best of Marlon Brando at his peak, circa 1954-1973, when he often played characters who were skeptical of, or alienated from, notions of patriotism, loyalty, bourgeois morality, and capitalist success that so many other American screen characters of that time period took for granted. And, like a great Brando character, you constantly sense that Paul's complex and contradictory interior life is flashing before his eyes, jabbing its way into his conscious mind even when he's trying to stay focused on the matter at hand, whether it's an argument with his friends over strategy, a negotiation over how to translate the gold into cash without arousing the law's attention, or a desperate attempt to save David's life when he's stuck with one foot on an as-yet-unexploded land mine.

Emotionally and philosophically, this character is huge, a titan of feeling: masochistic and cruel, smart and dumb, self-serving and genuinely heroic, often in the span of a few screen minutes. The peak of the performance is Paul's single-take, direct address monologue late in the film, an implosion of greed, resentment, and outer-directed self loathing that treats the camera like a mirror; it's one of the greatest fourth-wall-breaking moments in Spike Lee history, which is impressive in itself, but what makes it so powerful is the sense that Paul's tendency to self-dramatize is the only defense he has against his own self-destructive impulses, and now that he can't inflict his own suffering on other people, his end is nearer than he thinks.

Even moments that might feel like throwaways in the hands of lesser actors define whole scenes here. When you watch the movie again, notice the early bit where Paul gets agitated during an early conversation between himself, his platoon mates, and David at the prospect of the younger man joining the mission. He accidentally drops a piece of mango from the small plate he's holding, then says to David, "Look what you made me do." Still holding the plate, along with a fork and folded napkin, he jabs the whole bundle at David—a gesture that could seem comical if not for the palpable resentment radiating from Paul—and says, "You ain't been nothing but an anchor around my neck since the day you was born." At the end of the scene, he hands the mess to Otis, stabbing the fork at the empty plate, then (seemingly) realizing that there's nothing to stab it into and letting it drop before exiting the frame, muttering, "God damn it." Was this entire series of actions in the screenplay? Was it something that Lindo and Lee and the other actors worked out in rehearsal? Or did Lindo drop the piece of mango and come up with the rest of the spot?

