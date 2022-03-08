The Annotated Table of Contents and Bios for Women Writers Week 2022

SARAH KNIGHT ADAMSON

Sarah Knight Adamson is an entertainment freelance writer and the weekly film and TV critic for the nationally syndicated radio show Hollywood 360 Radio Network; she’s heard on 90 Salem Radio Network News/Talk stations, including WNYM-New York, KRLA-Los Angeles, and WWRC-Washington DC. As the former weekly Regional Arts and Entertainment columnist for the TribLocal newspaper, a Chicago Tribune subsidiary, her interview with Roger Ebert appeared in print. She’s also written for Chicago magazines. You can find additional information on her website: www.SarahsBackstagePass.com.

JENNIFER KEISHIN ARMSTRONG

Jennifer Keishin Armstrong is the author of seven pop culture history books, including New York Times bestseller Seinfeldia; Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted; and Sex and the City and Us. Her forthcoming book When Women Invented Television will be published in March 2021. Jennifer has helped many other writers make the transition from “aspiring” to the real deal.

She loves helping fellow writers so much that she co-hosts a podcast about it, #Authoring! Packages include setting up your writing career, writing a book proposal, writing a non-fiction book, and more. As a journalist and critic, Jennifer contributes regularly to such publications as Buzzfeed News, Refinery29, Billboard, Lion’s Roar, Entertainment Weekly, Vice, Vanity Fair, New York Times Book Review, BBC Culture, Smithsonian, The Verge, Lit Hub, and many more.

Book Excerpt: When Women Invented Television

NANDINI BALIAL

Born and raised in New Delhi, India, Nandini emigrated to Texas with her family in 2000. While attending New York University, she interned for New York One, BBC America, and the International Emmys. After graduating in 2014 with a degree in cinema studies, Nandini made an ill-advised move to Los Angeles to work in post-production.

After ten years in various parts of the country, Nandini returned to Fort Worth, where she grew up, and currently works as a writing tutor to immigrant and refugee high school students in the public school system. Her chief interests are her dog Apollo, baked goods, television, American literature, mass transit, and leftism, not necessarily in that order. Her writing can be found at AV Club, The New Republic, Men's Journal, Pacific Standard, Vice, Queen Mob's Tea House, Lit Hub, LA Review of Book.