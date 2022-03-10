The Legacy of ‘90s Teen Girl Murder Films

And then, almost as abruptly as it started, it stopped. 1999’s “Jawbreaker” was the last major mainstream “girls who kill” flick of that era, by my count; future entries in the canon, like 2000’s “Ginger Snaps,” seemed to exist only within the deepest reaches of your local Blockbuster.

Every generation has its “women in trouble” cinema, from the classic noir of the ’40s to the exploitation cinema of the ’70s. The early ’80s even saw a wave of films specifically about teenage female angst, like 1980’s “Foxes” and “Times Square,” and 1982’s “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains.” However, while the ‘90s “girls who kill” trend shares threads with all of these waves that came before it, it also stands apart in its focus on youth and violence—never before did so many films make the case that girls too young to get into an R-rated movie might be prone to solving their problems with guns, knives, or a lethally large piece of candy.

So what exactly was happening in the ’90s mania for girls who kill? Why did it start? Why did it stop so abruptly? And, in this moment of broad cultural reevaluation of the ’90s, what does it all mean?

When looking at the inception of this mini-genre, its obvious roots are in rebellion against the Reagan-era teen films that immediately proceeded it. “Heathers,” says critic Abbey Bender, “feels like a darkly comic rebuke to the more ‘wholesome’ John Hughes movies so associated with the ’80s.” And once that Pandora’s box was opened, “things started to gradually get darker from there, especially with teen nihilism becoming a big cultural theme in the early ’90s with grunge.”

“Heathers” is obviously the first example of the genre chronologically, but it is not quite the most instructive: Winona Ryder’s Veronica may kill her high school frenemies, but only because she was tricked by Christian Slater’s genuinely psychopathic J.D. For a more representative example of the kind of willingly murderous girl we’d spend the next decade with, we have to fast forward to 1992’s “Poison Ivy.”

Though many people assume that “Poison Ivy” was based on the 1992 case of teenage attempted murderer Amy Fisher, the film actually predates Fisher’s crime. Rather, director Katt Shea says the character of Ivy was inspired by a real-life person who upended the life of one of the film’s producers (though, she is quick to point out, that Ivy didn’t kill anyone; she was just trying to get a leg up in the film industry). Closer to an ’80s neo-noir or erotic thriller than a movie starring Molly Ringwald, “Poison Ivy” chronicles the life of a troubled upper-class Los Angeles family, who watch their lives fall apart after taking in a sexy and charismatic teenage drifter named Ivy (Drew Barrymore). Charming, disturbed, and desperately lonely, Ivy becomes involved in an (illegal) sexual relationship with the family’s father, plays mind games with the daughter, and eventually pushes the mother off a balcony to her death, before going the same way herself in the film’s climax.