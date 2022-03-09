Women Film Editors: Shedding the Cloak of Invisibility

Editors have long battled to throw off that cloak of invisibility so that people can see what it is they do. They are not simply the ones who cut out the bad and leave in the good. They must go through thousands of feet of film (or in the case of “Lawrence of Arabia,” tens of miles of footage) to find the perfect minutes or seconds or frames to make a scene work. They control the pace of a film and can craft performances by giving actors that extra beat of a reaction or taking the right improvised moment and using it. Editing is a craft created by and for the movies, yet it remains something of a mystery even to some who work within the industry.

Editing is also a profession where women got to make inroads from early on. Back in the silent days, Dorothy Arzner proved her worth and her business savvy by using stock footage to embellish Rudolph Valentino’s bullfighting picture “Blood and Sand.” By repeatedly displaying such skill and smarts, she eventually moved into directing.

Filmmaker and editor Su Friedrich was inspired to create the exhaustive website Edited By to highlight the contributions of film editors in general and women film editors in particular. She was struck by the fact that a chapter on editing in a production handbook did not mention a single editor’s name but rather only referred to the directors of well-edited films. That prompted her to look up all the editors of the mentioned films and that’s when she discovered half of them were women. Friedrich noted, “At the beginning of cinema, there were women working in every aspect. There were directors like Alice Guy-Blaché who started Solax Studios in 1910. There was Helen Gardner, who started Helen Gardner Picture Players in New Jersey in 1911. There were also two African-American women, Maria P. Williams and Tressie Souders, who were both in Kansas City. And there were lots of other women being cinematographers and filling every other role in film production. And soon on, the men started pushing them out. One of the functions that women had right at the beginning of cinema was as editors. And the more they got pushed out of these other positions, they started getting pushed into—or wanted to go into—film editing as the only place they could be. So I don’t think it’s that they chose to be editors. In some cases they did, but in a lot of other cases, they were no longer allowed to fill those other roles.”

Ironically, it was a stereotype of what women’s skills were that led to this. Early editing was very different from what it evolved into over the decades. The first film editors were referred to as “cutters.” They hand cranked film on reels, used scissors to manually cut footage, and then glued strips together. In 1936, the New York Times ran an article entitled “Shears for the Ladies: How the Omnipotent Cutters (Who Tend to Be Feminine) Do Their Work.” The article states, “Film editing is one of the few important functions in a studio in which women play a substantial part. Possibly this is because in the early days cutting was a mechanical rather than a dramatic job. Women were cheaper than men and so they grew into it.”