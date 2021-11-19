It is also a tribute, and an expression of gratitude, for the almost baton-like passage of support from those who Larson describes as a vanishing species, the creators of musical theater. Larson’s thanks include the foremost musical theater artist of the 20th century, Stephen Sondheim, an early mentor, played in this film by Bradley Whitford. (Sondheim was passing along the help he received from another Broadway titan, Oscar Hammerstein.) And “tick, tick…Boom!” is also a thanks to Larson from director Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of “Hamilton," who might be seen as his successor. Miranda, who starred as Larson in a theatrical performance of this play, directs the film with a deep understanding of the passion, struggle, and ebullience of an artist committed to an art form that requires a lot of money and a lot of other people to be brought to life. This film is explicitly theatrical, going back and forth between Larson’s story and his one-man show telling the story.

Miranda saw “Rent” on his 17th birthday and it was a transformational experience, showing him for the first time that musical theater did not need to be about cowboys, Austrians escaping the Nazis, or the merry murderesses of 1920s Chicago. They could be stories of the kind of people Miranda saw every day. A couple of years later, while he was still in college, Miranda began creating the Tony Award-winning “In the Heights,” set in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Larson (Andrew Garfield) was not so quick to understand that his environment could be the source for his work. “tick, tick…Boom!” begins as he is about to turn 30 and is still struggling with a dystopian, futuristic sci-fi musical he has been working on for eight years. It is about to get its first workshop production, which is thrilling and terrifying, especially because he has not yet written the crucial second-act solo for a character named Elizabeth that is the show’s turning point. Also, he has no money, his best friend and roommate is moving out, his girlfriend needs to know if she should accept a job in the Berkshires, and his close friend is in the hospital with AIDS, the same disease that has killed three of his friends, all in their 20s. The title of the film refers to the pressure he feels internally and externally. Like Keats, he has “fears that [he] may cease to be before [his] pen has gleaned [his] teaming brain.” There is so much inside him that he wants to share. Music bubbles up from him like water from a geyser. He even writes a silly little song about the sugar in the diner where he works as a waiter.

Garfield deftly conveys Larson’s feeling of urgency and the mingled confidence, ambition, and frustration of an artist who has so much to say, and yet has to deal with the realities of everyday life, including letting down the people who have given so much to support him. He wants to put his views about what is going on in the world into his work, but as someone reminds him, while he may think he has a lot to say, he's not out there saving the rainforest. But when he stands in front of the cast for his first workshop production and tells them they are now part of the family, we see him step into the self he has been bursting to become, like a musician finally given an instrument to create the sounds he needs to share.