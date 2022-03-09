Women Writers Week 2022: Table of Contents

INTERVIEW

Mary Beth Sobolewski: The Heart of Ty Beanie Babies by Sarah Knight Adamson

ESSAYS



Kirsten Dunst, Always on the Brink of Transformation by Justine Smith

The Long, Strange Trip for Women Who Have Competed for the Best Director Oscar by Susan Wloszczyna

Pink Skies Ahead: Manic Pixie Dream Girls, Mental Illness, and Memory by Olivia Collette

Scene Stealer: A Tribute to Isabel Jewell by Laura Emerick

Swashbuckling Women by Laura Boyes

Why Batman: The Animated Series Remains One of the Best Dark Knight Tales by Jessica Ritchey

Women Film Editors: Shedding the Cloak of Invisibility by Beth Accomando

BOOK EXCERPT

When Women Invented Television by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong

REPUBLISHED REVIEWS

Asking For It by Ciara Wardlow



The Batman by Christy Lemire

CODA by Tomris Laffly

Flee by Roxana Hadadi

Fresh by Tomris Laffly

Huda's Salon by Sheila O'Malley

Licorice Pizza by Christy Lemire

The Lost Daughter by Sheila O'Malley

Lucy and Desi by Nell Minow

The Power of the Dog by Monica Castillo

tick, tick...BOOM! by Nell Minow

The Weekend Away by Marya E. Gates

REPUBLISHED TV REVIEW

Inventing Anna by Nandini Balial

REPUBLISHED ESSAYS

Bardcore Noir: Joel Coen, Shakespeare and The Tragedy of Macbeth by Abby Olcese

The Burden Hollywood Puts on Black Storytellers (And How to Fix It) by Ciara Wardlow

The Case for The Card Counter's Tiffany Haddish as One of 2021's Best Performances by Kayleigh Donaldson

The Films of Cocaine Noir by Jessica Ritchey

Love Your Enemies: A Biblical Reading of Michael Sarnoski's Pig by Sarah Welch-Larson

Ring the Alarm: The State of Black Kid Joy and What’s at Stake by Doreen Spicer-Dannelly

Sun-Kissed Tension: On the Staying Power of Deray’s La Piscine by Farran Smith Nehme

REBPULISHED TRIBUTE

Betty White (1922-2021) by Nell Minow