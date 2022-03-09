Women Writers Week 2022: Table of Contents

This week, all of our content on the site is written by women. We'll update this table of contents page with links to new pieces as they go up.
INTROS
Introduction to Women Writers Week by Chaz Ebert & Nell Minow
The Annotated Table of Contents and Bios for Women Writers Week 2022 by Chaz Ebert & Nell Minow
REVIEWS
Calendar Girl by Sheila O'Malley
Turning Red by Tomris Laffly
TV REVIEWS
Abbott Elementary Is Bringing Earnest Back by Cristina Escobar
NBC's The Thing About Pam Should Have Been a Feature Film by Ciara Wardlow
INTERVIEW
Mary Beth Sobolewski: The Heart of Ty Beanie Babies by Sarah Knight Adamson
ESSAYS
Kirsten Dunst, Always on the Brink of Transformation by Justine Smith
The Long, Strange Trip for Women Who Have Competed for the Best Director Oscar by Susan Wloszczyna
Pink Skies Ahead: Manic Pixie Dream Girls, Mental Illness, and Memory by Olivia Collette
Scene Stealer: A Tribute to Isabel Jewell by Laura Emerick
Swashbuckling Women by Laura Boyes
Why Batman: The Animated Series Remains One of the Best Dark Knight Tales by Jessica Ritchey
Women Film Editors: Shedding the Cloak of Invisibility by Beth Accomando
BOOK EXCERPT
When Women Invented Television by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong
REPUBLISHED REVIEWS
Asking For It by Ciara Wardlow
The Batman by Christy Lemire
CODA by Tomris Laffly
Flee by Roxana Hadadi
Fresh by Tomris Laffly
Huda's Salon by Sheila O'Malley
Licorice Pizza by Christy Lemire
The Lost Daughter by Sheila O'Malley
Lucy and Desi by Nell Minow
The Power of the Dog by Monica Castillo
tick, tick...BOOM! by Nell Minow
The Weekend Away by Marya E. Gates
REPUBLISHED TV REVIEW
Inventing Anna by Nandini Balial
REPUBLISHED ESSAYS
Bardcore Noir: Joel Coen, Shakespeare and The Tragedy of Macbeth by Abby Olcese
The Burden Hollywood Puts on Black Storytellers (And How to Fix It) by Ciara Wardlow
The Case for The Card Counter's Tiffany Haddish as One of 2021's Best Performances by Kayleigh Donaldson
The Films of Cocaine Noir by Jessica Ritchey
Love Your Enemies: A Biblical Reading of Michael Sarnoski's Pig by Sarah Welch-Larson
Ring the Alarm: The State of Black Kid Joy and What’s at Stake by Doreen Spicer-Dannelly
Sun-Kissed Tension: On the Staying Power of Deray’s La Piscine by Farran Smith Nehme
REBPULISHED TRIBUTE
Betty White (1922-2021) by Nell Minow