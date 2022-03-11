Every Character Has All These Layers: Graham Moore on The Outfit

What are the advantages and the disadvantages of having all the action in one room?

We talked a lot about this as being kind of tradition of single location cinema from “12 Angry Men” through Hitchcock’s “Rope” and “Lifeboat.” If you’re looking for guidance about the best places to hide a body on a set, you can do a lot worse than going to “Rope” for guidance.

We really didn’t want the single location conceit to be a kind of film school gimmick. The idea of it was that Leonard, Mark Rylance’s character, never leaves the shop over the course of the film, and we want to be inside his head. We want to see what he sees, we want to hear what he hears, we want to go where he goes, and he doesn’t go anywhere besides the shop. So, the camera should never go anywhere besides the shop. That created all sorts of interesting challenges photographically because there were lots of bits of cinematic language that we just then didn’t have access to. The most basic example is establishing shots in this traditional sense. We can’t cut to the sun rising over the Chicago skyline to tell the audience that now it’s the next morning. We have to communicate the passage of time through other ways.

Actually, if there was one thing that I think our brilliant cinematographer Dick Pope and I spent more time talking about than anything else in our prep period, it was how we communicate passage of time. If we don’t want to put to a clock on the wall or something stupid, how do we communicate the passage of time using the cinematic tools that we have in front of us?

On another level though, I think having the entire film be on this one set gave us a lot of advantages. We would ask: how do we make it not a constraint but instead an advantage? What can we do that a more traditional film couldn’t do? Well, one thing we could do is shoot entirely in order. Because we were only on the one set, there was no cost efficiency to be gained by shooting the scenes out of order. So, once we hit on that very early, Mark got excited, the other actors got excited, everyone was really game to shoot a film entirely in order because none of us had ever done something like that before. And that actually allowed us to play and experiment in interesting ways that we might not have been

And then likewise, it meant that all the kind of care and obsession towards detail that on a more traditional film we would have devoted to 20 sets or 30 sets, we got to devote to exactly one set with our wonderful production designer, Gemma Jackson, who’s a genius. It had to be shot on a soundstage because we needed to be able to completely control and meticulously design the space from the floor to the ceiling. Everything is purposeful. Everything is designed around how we want to move the camera; the space is being designed to allow specific shots to happen.