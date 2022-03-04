It is enough to say that Huda is working secretly with the Israeli Occupation forces, informing on her own community, giving up the locations of wanted individuals, weapons caches, etc. She uses her salon as a cover as well as a recruitment center, where she skillfully blackmails her salon clients into service before they even know what is happening. Being branded as a "traitor" is the worst possible thing that can happen in such a besieged and tight-knit community. Even a rumor of collaboration can bring someone down. Even worse, the families of those suspected are also punished, denied permits, killed even. If you are "compromised," then you compromise everyone around you, via guilt by association. This is the situation in which Reem finds herself. From this point forward, she has no rest. Her life becomes a nightmare of tension and terror.

"Huda's Salon" splits off into two separate narratives, one following Huda and one following Reem. Reem, traumatized, clutching her baby, returns home to her husband Yousef (Jalal Masarwa). She tries to pretend nothing has changed, but Yousef, alert to her tiniest mood-change (all of which he takes personally), keeps asking her what is wrong. She cannot share. She knows he will not have her back. She's done nothing wrong, but she is in grave danger nonetheless. Huda, meanwhile, is abducted by the Palestinian secret police, and interrogated about the hapless women she's roped into service. The secret police want the womens' names. Huda, a formidable woman, refuses to give up the names. She knows what these men will do to the women, if found.

Flipping back and forth between the narratives, Abu-Assad, who also wrote the script, keeps tight control of the story. Nothing interrupts or slows down the breakneck catapult forward. There are really only four characters in the film: Huda, Reem, Yousef, and Hasan (Ali Suliman), the intimidating Palestinian operative in charge of questioning Huda (if Huda is formidable, Hasan is even more so). Reem knows that Huda being abducted is bad news, because of the blackmail material Huda has in her possession. Even worse is the general chatter in the community, all of which suggests Huda—and others like her—should be shown no mercy. Reem hasn't even "made contact" with the Israeli side yet. She hasn't done anything wrong.