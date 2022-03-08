The Long, Strange Trip for Women Who Have Competed for the Best Director Oscar

At the same time, Maggie Gyllenhaal stepped behind the camera for the first time with “The Lost Daughter,” which stars Olivia Colman (up for Best Actress) and Jessie Buckley (up for Best Supporting Actress) playing the same characters at different ages on the screen; the film won several prizes at the Independent Spirit Awards last weekend. And while may not be an actress, it's also refreshing to see Sian Heder’s “CODA” up for Best Picture. The film focuses on a family with three Deaf members who earn their keep catching fish, relying on their hearing teenage daughter, who interprets for her mom, dad, and brother. But when she decides to pursue a singing career, they are taken aback.

All of this makes it time for a history lesson about who paved the way for directors like Hall, Gyllenhaal, and Heder.

Way back in 1977, the Oscars finally recognized the first-ever female director to earn a spot among the five competitors when Italian art house filmmaker Lina Wertmüller—known, in part, for her flashy, white-rimmed glasses—broke the Academy’s glass ceiling with her genre-bending World War II film “Seven Beauties.” She would finally claim an actual statuette in 2019, when she was bestowed with an honorary Academy Award for her career. It arrived in the nick of time, since Wertmüller died in December of 2021 at the ripe old age of 93.

Her nomination was one small step for cinematic womankind that had and still is a slow-growing movement. The second female helmer to find a spot on the ballot was New Zealand director Jane Campion for 1993’s “The Piano.” She would be followed a decade later by Sofia Coppola for 2003’s “Lost in Translation.” Kathryn Bigelow took a bigger leap, however, when her 2009 Iraq War drama “The Hurt Locker” made her the first woman ever to actually win the prize. The icing on the cake? She beat out her ex-husband James Cameron, who also was her main competitor for his visual sci-fi extravaganza “Avatar.”