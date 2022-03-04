There’s been something of a renaissance in the Lucy metaverse over the past year, with the excellent third season of Turner Classic Movies’ podcast series devoted to the career of Lucille Ball, and the release of "Being the Ricardos," a high-profile, Oscar-nominated 2021 Aaron Sorkin film with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Ball and Arnaz. And now Amy Poehler has directed a documentary called “Lucy and Desi,” with never-before-seen archival recordings, including taped recollections and home movies, and comments from the Arnaz children and from fellow legends Norman Lear, Bette Milder, and Carol Burnett. Poehler clearly feels an unstated debt to Ball’s fearlessness as a comic performer and the strains that an overwhelming workload puts on a marriage.

She wisely lets Ball and Arnaz tell much of the story themselves, and it is very much the story of their relationship, not their professional success. Poehler has said she wanted to make the movie about what people felt rather than what they did. This is not the film to find out about one of the most significant innovations in television history, when Arnaz insisted that the show be recorded on film, not blurry kinescopes, though it is as important in the enduring popularity of the show as the scripts, guest stars, and once-to-a-planet comedy performance skills of America’s favorite redhead. It is not the film to explore what made Ball a legend, though one of the documentary’s highlights is Ball’s description of her sense of comedy as “an enchanted sense of play,” completely committed to her character’s belief in whatever was happening, no matter how bizarre.

And it is not about Ball’s greatest hits and most iconic moments, though Poehler does try to lift Arnaz to her level, as a performer (clips of the conga going viral) and producer. Instead, it is about their vulnerabilities as individuals and as a couple. The only person in the film who does not recognize Ball’s gift for comedy was Ball herself, who tells us more than once that she is not very talented, attributing her success to working harder than anyone else. “If you’re not beautiful and you’re not bright, you do anything you can,” she says. “They never had to ask me twice to do anything.” That same work ethic, shared by Arnaz, was not as beneficial in their off-camera relationship as their increasing obligations pulled them in different directions.