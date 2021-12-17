One of the most extraordinary things about "The Lost Daughter" is Gyllenhaal's dogged resistance to explaining the mystery of Leda. Why does Leda do what she does? Well, you learn a lot of the backstory, but any one answer given would be incomplete. On the second page of Ferrante's book, Leda states: "The hardest things to talk about are the ones we ourselves can't understand." Notice that it's not "don't" understand. It's "can't," which is very different. Leda does not know why she does half the things she does. She is obsessive. She is compulsive. She is at war with her own impulses. "The Lost Daughter" traverses extremely rocky terrain, and Gyllenhaal's close focus on her lead actress, hewing to the close first-person of the novel, makes for an unnerving and at times even frightening experience. You get the uneasy sense that Leda may not be the most reliable of narrators.

Leda settles into her vacation, reading on the beach, swimming, and trying to sleep at night even though the beam from the nearby lighthouse swoops through her room like a searchlight. The caretaker Lyle (Ed Harris) is kind and helpful, but there's something strained in Leda's responses. She's polite, yet seems unable to bear social interactions. She endures conversation, waiting for it to end. A couple days into her vacation, a boisterous loud family arrives on the beach. Men, women, children, talking loudly, splashing, setting up blankets and chairs and food. Leda can no longer concentrate on her reading, so she watches them, trying to put together who is who. Leda is drawn in particular to a young woman in a bikini (Dakota Johnson), playing with her small daughter. There's something way too intense in Leda's focus on this mother-daughter. Her eyes follow them. There's a hugely pregnant matriarch named Callie (Dagmara Dominczyk), who asks Leda if she wouldn't mind switching to another beach chair so the whole family can sit together. Leda refuses. Callie cannot believe it. Leda endures hostile glances from the entire family for the rest of the day, and everything is ruined so she flees the beach. The next day, though, she's drawn back in.

These mysterious and tense present-day sequences are interspersed with scenes from Leda's life twenty years prior. These scenes don't function as flashbacks. They run on a parallel track, creating a confusing melee of sensations and parallels, as well as filling in Leda's story. Younger Leda is played by Jessie Buckley (so believable as the younger Colman), and younger Leda is frazzled, irritated, overwhelmed trying to balance her career ambitions with parenting two small clingy daughters. When a hot-shot celebrity scholar (Peter Sarsgaard) shows an interest in Leda's work, it's catnip to the downtrodden woman. She wants to be free, she is sick of responsibilities, sick of all of it.