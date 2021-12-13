Overdue Oscars: 10 Directors Looking for Their First Academy Award

Tom McCarthy - “Stillwater”

One-time indie stalwart Tom McCarthy won Best Picture for his journalistic tour de force “Spotlight,” as well as an Oscar for his original screenplay. But he was overlooked in the directing category. He also previously claimed an Oscar for his contributions to the original script to Pixar’s animated film “Up.” His current film, “Stillwater,” is about an oil-rig worker played by Matt Damon who tries to prove the innocence of his convicted daughter. This title came out way back in July and might be a bit too lost in the shuffle of a crowded field.

Ridley Scott - “The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci”

You would think that a legend like Ridley Scott would have a boatload of directing Oscars by now, but that is sadly not the case. His first helming nomination was for 1990’s “Thelma and Louise,” which would go on to win for Callie Khouri’s screenplay. In 2000, his second chance for directing Oscar was for “Gladiator,” which would win Best Picture, but Steven Soderbergh took the prize for “Traffic.” His next chance was for his depiction of a 1993 military raid that went wrong in “Black Hawk Down.” The film ended up winning for editing and sound. And while his 2015 film “The Martian” made the cut for Best Picture, Scott was left out for his direction. What will it take to celebrate this talented man? Perhaps a showboating performance by Lady Gaga might do the trick.

Denis Villeneuve - “Dune”

This Canadian filmmaker is known for such action-filled films as 2015’s “Sicario” and 2017’s “Blade Runner 2049.” He earned his lone directing Oscar bid for his 2016 sci-fi adventure “Arrival,” starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner as scientists who try to communicate with extraterrestrial aliens who have landed on Earth. The film would earn seven other nods, including Best Picture, adapted screenplay, and cinematography. It’s only natural that Villeneuve was chosen to do a new remake of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, and it will likely be the only blockbuster nominated for Best Picture this year. “Dune: Part Two” will land in October 2023.