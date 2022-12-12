Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads Chicago Film Critics Nominations

BEST PICTURE

“Aftersun”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Decision to Leave”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

BEST DIRECTOR

Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood”

“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”

“Mad God”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Turning Red”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Moonage Daydream”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“Happening”

“RRR”

“Saint Omer”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“After Yang” by Kogonada

“Bones and All” by David Kajganich

“Glass Onion” by Rian Johnson

“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale

“Women Talking” by Sarah Polley & Miriam Toews