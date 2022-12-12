Roger Ebert Home
Festivals & Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads Chicago Film Critics Nominations

Brian Tallerico

The Chicago Film Critics Association, a group that includes several writers from this site, announced their nominations for the best in film from 2022, led strongly by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which notched a stunning 12 nominations, nearly doubling the second-highest total. “EEAAO” not only appeared in Best Picture, but also competes in Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and a number of craft categories. “The Banshees of Inisherin” played well in Chicago too, landing nods for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and four of its cast members. Pic was filled out by Charlotte Wells’ moving “Aftersun,” Park Chan-wook’s riveting “Decision to Leave,” and Todd Field’s fascinating “Tár.” Chicago always brings a little personality to the awards season conversation and unexpected nominations this year include Ana de Armas for “Blonde,” Mia Goth for “Pearl,” Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie,” and Mark Rylance for “Bones and All.” It’s also worth noting how well Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” performed, unable to push into crowded acting categories but still landing five craft nominations. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 14th at an annual awards dinner.

BEST PICTURE
“Aftersun”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Decision to Leave”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Tár”

BEST DIRECTOR
Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Todd Field, “Tár”
Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”
Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR

BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Mia Goth, “Pearl”
Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler, “Elvis
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale
Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy, “Living”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion”
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood”
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Mad God
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Turning Red

BEST DOCUMENTARY
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Descendant” 
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths”
Close” 
“Decision to Leave”
Happening
“RRR” 
“Saint Omer”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
After Yang” by Kogonada
“Bones and All” by David Kajganich
“Glass Onion” by Rian Johnson
“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale
“Women Talking” by Sarah Polley & Miriam Toews

BEST ORIGINAL SCEENPLAY
“Aftersun” by Charlotte Wells
“The Banshees of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” by The Daniels
“The Fabelmans” by Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg
“Tár” by Todd Field

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 
“Babylon,” Linus Sandgren
“Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths,” Darius Khondji
“Decision to Leave,” Kim Ji-Yong
“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Larkin Seiple
Top Gun: Maverick,” Claudio Miranda

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell 
The Batman,” Michael Giacchino
“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio,” Alexandre Desplat
“RRR,” M.M. Kreem

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
“After Yang”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Babylon”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Glass Onion”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“Babylon” 
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Corsage” 
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
The Northman” 

BEST EDITING
“Aftersun”
“Babylon” 
“Decision to Leave”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Tár” 

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Nope” 
“RRR”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
 
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR PROMISING FILMMAKER
Alice Diop, “Saint Omer”
Audrey Diwan, “Happening”
John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal
Jane Schoenbrun, “We're All Going to the World's Fair” 
Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Amber Midthunder, “Prey

Brian Tallerico
Brian Tallerico

Brian Tallerico is the Editor of RogerEbert.com, and also covers television, film, Blu-ray, and video games. He is also a writer for Vulture, The Playlist, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone, and the President of the Chicago Film Critics Association.

Latest blog posts

Latest reviews

Empire of Light
Matt Zoller Seitz
The Whale
Christy Lemire
Spoiler Alert
Katie Rife
Something from Tiffany's
Marya E. Gates
Loudmouth
Nell Minow
Christmas Bloody Christmas
Simon Abrams

Comments

comments powered by Disqus