Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads Chicago Film Critics Nominations

The Chicago Film Critics Association, a group that includes several writers from this site, announced their nominations for the best in film from 2022, led strongly by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which notched a stunning 12 nominations, nearly doubling the second-highest total. “EEAAO” not only appeared in Best Picture, but also competes in Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and a number of craft categories. “The Banshees of Inisherin” played well in Chicago too, landing nods for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and four of its cast members. Pic was filled out by Charlotte Wells’ moving “Aftersun,” Park Chan-wook’s riveting “Decision to Leave,” and Todd Field’s fascinating “Tár.” Chicago always brings a little personality to the awards season conversation and unexpected nominations this year include Ana de Armas for “Blonde,” Mia Goth for “Pearl,” Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie,” and Mark Rylance for “Bones and All.” It’s also worth noting how well Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” performed, unable to push into crowded acting categories but still landing five craft nominations. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 14th at an annual awards dinner.
BEST PICTURE
“Aftersun”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Decision to Leave”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Tár”
BEST DIRECTOR
Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Todd Field, “Tár”
Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”
Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR”
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Mia Goth, “Pearl”
Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy, “Living”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion”
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood”
“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”
“Mad God”
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
“Turning Red”
BEST DOCUMENTARY
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
“Bad Axe”
“Descendant”
“Fire of Love”
“Moonage Daydream”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths”
“Close”
“Decision to Leave”
“Happening”
“RRR”
“Saint Omer”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“After Yang” by Kogonada
“Bones and All” by David Kajganich
“Glass Onion” by Rian Johnson
“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale
“Women Talking” by Sarah Polley & Miriam Toews
BEST ORIGINAL SCEENPLAY
“Aftersun” by Charlotte Wells
“The Banshees of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” by The Daniels
“The Fabelmans” by Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg
“Tár” by Todd Field
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Babylon,” Linus Sandgren
“Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths,” Darius Khondji
“Decision to Leave,” Kim Ji-Yong
“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Larkin Seiple
“Top Gun: Maverick,” Claudio Miranda
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell
“The Batman,” Michael Giacchino
“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio,” Alexandre Desplat
“RRR,” M.M. Kreem
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
“After Yang”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Babylon”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Glass Onion”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“Babylon”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Corsage”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Northman”
BEST EDITING
“Aftersun”
“Babylon”
“Decision to Leave”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Tár”
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Nope”
“RRR”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR PROMISING FILMMAKER
Alice Diop, “Saint Omer”
Audrey Diwan, “Happening”
John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal”
Jane Schoenbrun, “We're All Going to the World's Fair”
Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Amber Midthunder, “Prey”