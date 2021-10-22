Home Entertainment Guide: Horror Edition

Now streaming on:

"Dementia 13"

Also known as the "The Haunted and the Hunted," this 1963 Roger Corman production wouldn't be getting an impressive restoration on a director's cut release if not for what its director went on to do with his career. Francis Ford Coppola had made two sexploitation films, but this is widely acknowledged as his feature debut. The story goes that Corman was looking for something akin to "Psycho" and let Coppola come up with his own story to direct (although the two reportedly butted heads in post-production with Jack Hill filming additional sequences). The result is a tight, atmospheric piece of gothic horror, the story of a woman who decides to take advantage of her husband's heart attack to claim his inheritance, which he was going to give to someone else. In a fashion clearly inspired by Poe, she comes to regret this decision. It's not a great film, but it's easy to see how Coppola would develop from here with some framing and tension that's uncommon to Corman movies from the era. It's more of an interesting footnote than anything else but one that's definitely worth reading.

Special Features

BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE DIRECTOR'S CUT OF THE FILM SUPERVISED BY FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA

Introduction by Francis Ford Coppola

Audio Commentary by Francis Ford Coppola

Prologue (Dementia 13 Test)

"Don't Breathe 2"

The HEG typically concerns itself only with recommendations and highlights but this is a horror edition that's trying to capture all recent genre releases, and this is one of the biggest of 2021. Too bad it's a mess from beginning to end. Some horror movies can't sustain a sequel, and that's the case with the clever "Don't Breathe," Fede Alvarez's story of home invaders who picked the wrong home to invade. The sequel dismantles almost everything that worked about the original (other than Stephen Lang's committed performance), failing to present viewers with anything resembling the same tension or character investment. It's an exercise in ugly horror, filled with inconsistent characters, editing, and plotting. Let's just hope they don't try to make another one.

Special Features

Never-Before-Seen Alternate Ending

"Friends & Filmmakers" Featurette

"Bad Man (Slang is Back)" Featurette

"Designing Deception" Featurette

Audio Commentaries With Filmmakers

"Escape Room: Tournament of Champions"

Remember how the "Final Destination" franchise would release a different goofy sequel every year or two? Let's make that happen here. Picking up right after the end of the first movie, this one continues the journey of Taylor Russell's character from the first film, traumatized after her experience there as she's plunged back into another Escape Room nightmare. It could stand to be a little scarier (they always seem to pull to maintain that PG-13 rating) but there's something twisted and clever about these films that works for me. They don't take themselves seriously and they know it's the set pieces that need to work for the entertainment value. And they do. Bring on a third movie!