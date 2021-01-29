"Saint Maud" stays very close to Maud's point of view. She is in every scene. We see events through her eyes. The glimpses we get of other people's sometimes alarmed responses to her are important moments of outside perspectives, but Maud is our only entry into the story. This makes for some very tough but rewarding viewing. Although the film has much in common with other religious-based horror films, and is often quite terrifying in its own right, "Saint Maud" is mostly interested in the experiential realities of its central character, and Clark is so deeply in touch with Maud's shattered psyche it's impossible to look away from her. It's thrilling to meet a character where you have no idea what she will do from one moment to the next.

Maud gets a new gig as home "carer" for Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), a famous dancer and choreographer who has retired to the seashore for the final months of her life. Amanda surrounds herself with evidence of her old glory: posters of her dance recitals, her costumes, makeup, outrageous jewelry. She's in the midst of one final romantic fling, with Carol, a young woman she met online (Lily Frazer). The ascetic Maud, peeking through doorways and down dark halls, is worried about all of this. Amanda needs to be "saved" immediately.

At first it seems that Amanda might be open to the succor Maud's preaching has to offer. But maybe Amanda is just playing along, or, worse, making fun of Maud's fervor. And first "Saint Maud" feels like it is about a power struggle between Maud and Carol for the heart and/or soul of Amanda. But "Saint Maud" takes a turn. This story is not about Maud and Amanda, not really. It is about Maud alone, and what happens to Maud when Amanda rejects conversion in a very public way (i.e. tells Maud to back off). Maud's deterioration is rapid. With each scene, each moment, more and more of Maud is revealed, who she was pre-conversion, who she is now. The center cannot hold. There is no center.