"The Forever Purge," a continuation and expansion of the franchise, is set near the border separating the United States from Mexico, and centers on Mexican immigrants. They've relocated to escape the violence of drug cartels that have hijacked portions of their home country, only to find that things are just as bad up North, albeit in a different way. Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta star Adela and Juan, a couple who get work in a small Texas town—Juan as a cowboy on a ranch, Adela in a meatpacking plant. To ask why Adela and Juan needed to move to the US in order to figure out that the Purge-era US is a bad place for people like them is to mark oneself as a spoilsport. Still, Purge nights have been going on for years, and the nation has been resisting irrevocable takeover by a modern Nativist party for just as long. And the country is just generally a bloody cesspool—a place where a significant percentage of citizens are addicted to rage, and want to hurt others because committing violence makes them feel powerful even though, in the greater scheme, they really aren't.

This film is set after the events of 2016's "The Purge: Election Year," which saw the The New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) and their candidate, Minister Edwidge Owens, defeated, and the yearly Purge Nights banned. Unfortunately, remnants of the NFFA are still active. They want the Purge reinstated and made continuous so that they can freely exterminate native or naturalized minorities as well as any immigrant who isn't a white European. Other militia and gang-type groups want similar indulgences for their own political reasons (there are representatives of a class reductionist leftist group—kind of a scary cartoon cousin of the DSA—that wants to execute one-percenters and their families). And of course there are garden-variety criminals and psychos who have no beliefs per se, but just want to be able to do their own personal "A Clockwork Orange" rampage whenever they feel like it.

Written and co-produced by series creator James DeMonaco, and directed by Mexican-American filmmaker Everardo Gout, this new film (which has been characterized as the "final chapter" in the franchise, a likely story) does go several steps further than earlier entries down the road towards saying something beyond "America is innately violent." It anchors its brutality in recent political specifics, mostly having to do with former President Donald Trump's border wall, Trump's channeling and amplifying of white grievance, and the immigration of Spanish-speaking people to the USA. But in the end, the film retreats into "we're all in this together, can't we all get along?" posturing, landing in a centrist-to-conservative mind-space wherein we can all agree that heavily armed and openly bigoted terror groups run by Anglo-Americans are bad, and that wanting to murder rich white bigoted exploiters, while perhaps historically comprehensible, is also bad, in relation to the Ten Commandments anyway, and that once such extremists are dealt with, we can all get back to being decent to each other, which is the True American Way, deep down.