From “Bosch” to “Ballard”: New Spinoff Tackles LA’s Cold Cases

The opening of “Ballard” drops us into the action, calling to mind the brooding in medias res that kicked off the hit Idris Elba series “Luther.” Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) is at the tail end of a grueling case, already at odds with her colleagues over her refusal to back down or be silenced. Yet, while a comparison to the British procedural initially seems apt, “Ballard” looks and feels more like the legal thrillers of the 1990s. Not that it’s dated, but there’s the same stylized tension, radiating a sense of visual heat and internal volatility. The show’s Los Angeles is sunlit but always on edge.

An expanding serial killer investigation and a John Doe case drive the action in “Ballard,” tying directly into author Michael Connelly’s Bosch universe, which itself was adapted into a hit Prime Video series. Fans of the books or the spin-off “Bosch: Legacy” will recognize Renée Ballard, now leading the LAPD’s underfunded cold case division. While this is her story, the plot’s twists and turns bring the Bosch-verse into play, with cameos and callbacks—including Harry Bosch himself (Titus Welliver)—adding to the intrigue as a conspiracy inside the LAPD looms.

Courtney Taylor (Samira Parker), Michael Mosley (Ted Rawls), John Carroll Lynch (Thomas Laffont), and Maggie Q (Renée Ballard) in BALLARD. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

Maggie Q is strong as Ballard, a maligned former homicide detective, willing to fight and to sacrifice for what’s right, who also surfs to clear her head and honor her late father. Those details give us a deeper sense of the character and frame her growing friendship with former officer Samira Parker (Courtney Taylor)—a relationship that is both professional and strengthened by a trauma bond and mutual respect. Revolving around them in the cold case division is a true motley crew of current and former detectives, reserve officers, and volunteers, each with their peculiarities and personal impetuses. There’s Laffont (John Carroll Lynch), the stalwart right-hand man and police veteran; Martina Castro (Victoria Moroles), the brainy student; Colleen Hatteras (Rebecca Field), the holistic and compassionate one; and Ted Rawls (Michael Mosley), the wealthy feather-ruffler. But it’s Parker who mirrors Ballard most closely, and once they meet, they catalyze the team’s investigations.

The series also deftly weaves in its characters’ personal lives. Ballard’s home life with her Tutu, her grandmother (Amy Hill), Parker’s relationship with her family, and Laffont’s sweet marriage to his husband—all these slices of life outside the job—tangle up the cases more, as unexpected connections come together. It’s Parker’s grandfather (Frankie Faison), a retired cop, who advises her that the corruption within the department isn’t a reason to turn her back, raising the perennial question: “Who watches the watchmen?”

Titus Welliver (Bosch) in BALLARD. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

At first, I would have described “Ballard” as “dry,” but “unvarnished” fits my early thoughts better. The show takes its time, with the first few episodes focused on the Cold Case Unit as they build relationships and form connections for themselves and the audience. By Episode 5, a network of lies and deceptions comes into focus, and various backstories are revealed, strand by blood-stained strand. For fans of police dramas, this is where “Ballard” grabs you: with very human characters tackling cold-blooded murders and other crimes that result in casualties, counterbalanced by real-world humor. If you’re looking for a procedural thriller that’s grounded by grit, genuine leads, and complex cases, “Ballard” gets it done. Each character is fairly well sculpted, seeming to wrestle with some amount of dirt on their hands or darkness shadowing them. This series fits right in with “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy”: strident, true-to-life characters doing emotionally crushing work while dealing with the people and things that make life harder.

Of course, as with most procedurals, there are hard left turns, mounting personal stakes, and growing anticipation for how it all fits together, and when the denouement will ultimately explode. And explode it does—then it plunges right over a cliff, leaving us hanging in wait for a second season. Given the show’s momentum, we’re not likely to wait long.

Whole season screened for review. Premieres on July 9th on Amazon Prime Video.