The 2020 Frontrunners for Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”): Chung based this heartfelt, often amusing film about a South Korean immigrant family with a curious six-year-old son David (Alan S. Kim) and an older grounded daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) on his own upbringing. Husband Jacob (Steven Yeun), who puts on a macho façade under his gimme cap, is determined to grow and sell Korean vegetables grown on his 50-acre plot in Arkansas, while wife Monica (Yeri Han) is less than pleased to be living in a mobile home. To keep the peace as the family searches for their own American dream, the couple recruits Jacob’s grandmother to join them, and it's a good thing she did since actress Yuh-Jung Youn’s arrival not only binds the family, she also enlivens the whole movie with her passion for profanity, wrestling, and Mountain Dew. She also eventually charms her great-grandson, who initially isn’t that excited to share his bedroom with someone that he says “smells like Korea.” The film won both the U.S. Dramatic Competition Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Competition Audience Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival—a good omen for eventual trophies to come.

Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”): You would think that this highly influential and ground-breaking filmmaker would have multiple Oscars by now. But you'd be wrong. Lee received an honorary Academy Award in 2016 but had to wait until 2019 to bring home his first competitive Oscar for his adapted screenplay of "BlacKkKlansman," a movie that also earned him his first-ever bids for Best Director and Best Picture. His latest, "Da 5 Bloods," is a tale of four aging black Vietnam vets who return to the country to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and dig up a treasure that they left behind while serving. There is action and intrigue galore as well as welcome catharsis, with the under-appreciated Delroy Lindo as a standout along with the late Chadwick Boseman who is seen in flashbacks as their leader, Stormin’ Norman. Lee's film digs deep, exposing the racism inherent in warfare while adding some grindhouse-movie escapism to the landscape.

Florian Zeller (“The Father”): The insidious disease that is dementia showed up in numerous 2020 films, ranging from the horror film “Relic” to the documentary “Dick Johnson is Dead.” But this heartbreaking title based on French writer and first-time director Zeller’s play has earned the most critical plaudits as it unites two Oscar-winning actors. Anthony Hopkins plays an elderly Englishman whose pride causes him to deny his condition while he continues to lose grip on what is real and what is an illusion, sometimes being forced into silence. Olivia Colman plays the man's daughter, who can’t make daily visits any more, and grieves the loss of her father although he is still alive. The last time a first-time director took the prize in this category was when Sam Mendes won for 1999’s “American Beauty.” And the last time a French-born director won an Oscar was Michel Hazanavicius for 2011’s “The Artist.”