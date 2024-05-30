Home Entertainment Guide: May 2024

Buy it here

Special Features

Meet the Flimmakers, a new interview with director Shaunak Sen

Trailer

"Anatomy of a Fall" (Criterion)

Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall" has had a remarkable year, premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d'Or and began a stretch of arthouse movie dominance for basically another twelve months. The run included successful screenings at the major Fall festivals like TIFF before a release that made a small fortune for this kind of movie (grossing over $35 million worldwide on a budget that was a fraction of that total) and landing on dozens of top ten lists. It capped an awards season run with an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (to go with nominations for Picture, Director, and Actress). And now it's landed where it belongs in the Criterion Collection, accompanied by a new interview with Triet, deleted scenes, audition footage, and a short program about Messi the dog. A commentary would have been nice, but this is still an impressive encore for a film that had a truly impressive run.

Buy it here

Special Features

2K digital master, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with director Justine Triet

Deleted and alternate scenes with commentary by Triet

Audition footage of actors Milo Machado Graner and Antoine Reinartz and rehearsal footage of Machado Graner and actor Sandra Hüller

Short program about the dog who plays Snoop, featuring trainer Laura Martin

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by critic Alexandra Schwartz

"Crimson Peak"

Guillermo del Toro's Gothic masterpiece is almost a decade old, coming out just before the beloved director went on an awards-heavy run with more widely acclaimed projects like "The Shape of Water," "Nightmare Alley," and "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." While this deeply underrated and gorgeous piece of work gets somewhat lost in its filmmaker's remarkable career, Arrow Films is out here doing the very hard work to keep it in the conversation. I went in-depth on the standard Blu-ray release version of this back in 2019, and this edition is the same outside of the 4K version of the film, one of the most visually striking of its era. Basically, if you don't own "Crimson Peak," this is now the definitive version to pick up.