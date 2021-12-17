As one of Hollywood’s most consistently intriguing stars regarding his role choices, Cooper works magic with an unassumingly sensational turn that maps the trajectory of his Stan from dubious naiveté to deranged confidence and ultimately pitiful resignation. The goal here isn’t to emulate the air of a classic star, but to make these transitions believable enough to instill in us doubt about his degree of heartlessness.

There are more than just a few obvious modifications between the 1947 iteration and del Toro’s 21st century interpretation, namely the deepening of the characters’ motivations and existential vicissitudes. Stan’s daddy issues, for example, take on a larger relevance through Cooper’s embodiment of a boy in the body of a man still crying for validation, and raging against the world in a disguise of success to demand it.

Take as a proof an early scene in Zeena and Pete’s abode where the elder man showcases his tricks of manipulation. Stan, presenting himself as a bright-eye puppy of a man, falls for the demonstration that implies he had a difficult relationship with his father. For a moment he felt emotionally naked in the comfort of another’s recognition, only to discover that he’s just part of the common denominator. He was read like a book proving Pete’s point.

“People are desperate to be seen,” Pete exclaims. “People are desperate to tell you who they are.” Pithy but piercing, the truthfulness packed in that phrase is bone-chilling. He goes on to caution about the “spook shows,” playing with the fire of pretending that one has supernatural powers that can communicate with the hereafter. Naturally, that’s exactly what Stan goes on to pursue as he escapes the countryside for the big city with Molly.

It’s at his most accomplished that Stan’s unscrupulous route comes into contact with Dr. Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychologist with a disdain for those like him who swindle the gullible out of their cash. With delicious malevolence, Blanchett constructs a cunning femme fatale armed with intuitive people-reading skills and the information she harbors. The actress, a paragon of elegance, stands out for her knowingly devilish gestures and pointed interrogation that do away with her adversary’s facade. Never underestimate Blanchett’s uncanny ability to surpass her own golden standards.