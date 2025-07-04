What to Watch on Netflix: July 2025

The temperatures are rising, which means it’s time to stay indoors and watch a movie! (Or the last season of “Squid Game,” I guess.) When you’ve worked your way through this list of the best TV shows so far this year, or if you just want to watch a movie, come back to this list of the best movies on Netflix this month, highlights first, everything else after, complete with links to our original reviews of these films, many of them by Roger Ebert.

THE BEST

JULY 1st

“Blow”

Johnny Depp gave one of his best performances in Ted Demme’s sprawling drama about a cocaine crime lord, loosely based on the true story of George Yung. An ambitious flick, this movie earned a cult following on DVD after its theatrical release. Check it out to see why.

“Born on the Fourth of July”

Tom Cruise earned his first Oscar nomination (and truly should have won) for playing Ron Kovic in this true story that landed Oliver Stone his second Academy Award for Best Director. Searing and emotionally powerful, this one has stood up over time and would make an inspired viewing this holiday weekend.

“Captain Phillips”

One of the biggest Oscar snubs of all time came when the Academy missed one of Tom Hanks’ best performances, arguably his last truly masterful turn. The two-time winner plays Richard Phillips, an American mariner who was taken hostage by Somali pirates. If just for his breakdown after his rescue, he probably should have won.

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”

This movie isn’t as good as the original, but it’s also easily one of the best family flicks you could watch on Netflix. You want some fun trivia? This was my first starred review at RogerEbert.com, 12 years ago.

“The Deer Hunter”

One of the most essential Vietnam War films ever made, people forget how fresh in the international memory that war was when this landed in theaters, on its way to Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor. It’s still a tough watch, almost a half-century later.

“Mission: Impossible”

As “The Final Reckoning” drifts out of theaters, go back to the beginning of the Ethan Hunt saga with the first five films in this series, all on Netflix.

“The Notebook”

One of the most tear-jerking films of all time, this Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams drama launched an industry of Nicholas Sparks adaptations and his imitators.

“The Other Guys”

Everyone talks about films like “Anchorman” and even “Step Brothers,” but this is the underrated Ferrell-McKay collaboration, a consistently funny spoof of action buddy comedies.

“Pacific Rim”

How did so many people dismiss a Guillermo del Toro movie about giant robots fighting giant monsters? What is wrong with us?

“Red Eye”

The most underrated film of Wes Craven’s career turns 20 this year. If you’re recent to the Cillian Murphy bandwagon, don’t miss his memorably villainous turn here.

“Tangerine”

Long before he won multiple Oscars for “Anora,” Sean Baker broke through this iPhone shot story of transvestite sex workers in the city of angels.

“V For Vendetta”

The time feels right for a movie about revolutionary ideas. You know what I mean.

JULY 8th

“A Star is Born”

Bradley Cooper starred with Lady Gaga in this beloved retelling of a timeless tale about a troubled musician and the talented singer he falls for on stage and off.

JULY 9th

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

One of the best films of its era has a habit of driving off and on the streaming services. Take the chance to watch this masterpiece again before it speeds away.

JULY 15th

“Jaws”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steven Spielberg masterpiece, Netflix is hosting the entire quadrilogy for the first time in its history.

THE REST

“17 Again” (7/1)

“Annie” (7/1)

“Antz” (7/1)

“Blades of Glory” (7/1)

“Friday Night Lights” (7/1)

“Grown Ups 2” (7/1)

“Here Comes the Boom” (7/1)

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” & “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (7/1)

“Horrible Bosses” (7/1)

“The Karate Kid” (7/1)

“Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie” (7/1)

“The Polar Express” (7/1)

“The Sweetest Thing” (7/1)

“White Chicks” (7/1)

“White House Down” (7/1)

“Zathura” (7/1)

“Krampus” (7/16)

“Mamma Mia!” (7/16)

“Ride Along 2” (7/16)

“Wanted” (7/16)

“Cora Bora” (7/17)

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (7/24)