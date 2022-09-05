20 Films We Can’t Wait to See in Toronto

“Bros”

Nicholas Stoller has directed some beloved modern comedies, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek,” and he comes to Toronto with a star vehicle for the singular Billy Eichner, who co-wrote and stars in this film being billed as a “part satire, part rom-com—brilliantly disguised as anti-rom-com.” We’re intrigued. Eichner stars as a podcast host who falls for someone who seems to be his exact opposite, a good-looking estate lawyer, played by Luke Macfarlane. This could be one of the bigger crowd-pleasers of TIFF 2022. Premieres 9/9.

“Butcher’s Crossing”

We love Chicagoan Gabe Polsky, someone previously best-known for his insightful sports documentaries like “Red Army” and “In Search of Greatness.” He stretches his range at this year’s TIFF with a narrative feature adaptation of a Western novel by John Williams that was originally published in 1960. Polsky has an incredible leading man for this genre project in Nicolas Cage, who appears like he could be in his lower register here (think more “Pig” than “Mandy”), playing a buffalo hunter who ends up on the trail with an inexperienced Harvard drop-out looking for meaning, played by Fred Hechinger, who broke out on HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Premieres 9/9.

“Causeway”

It feels like Jennifer Lawrence has been a little absent from the film scene lately, appearing in little more than the ensemble piece “Don’t Look Up” in the last four years. She’s back front and center in Lila Neugebauer’s feature directorial debut, world premiering at TIFF. She plays Lynsey, a worker for the U.S. Army Corps who is in Afghanistan when she is struck by an explosive that targets her vehicle. She returns home injured and traumatized, where she meets a mechanic named James (the fantastic Brian Tyree Henry) and a love story unfolds. Not only would it be nice to see Lawrence show off her dramatic range again, but one hopes this is the part that really allows the always-great Henry to have the breakout he deserves. Premieres 9/10.