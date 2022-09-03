Telluride Film Festival 2022: Retrograde, A Compassionate Spy

Call those 20 years that were touched by four US Presidents “the endless war” or “the forever war” if you will, and the result is the same: tens of thousands of lives lost, trillions spent. But there was another incalculable cost that occurred in the tail-end of the chaos seized by Heineman and his intrepid crew; one caused by America’s disorderly and neglectful withdrawal from the country that left Afghanistan’s people and government vulnerable to the Taliban, nearly negating whatever was built prior. With honesty, a perceptive sense of tenderness and journalistic resolve, Heineman charts that period from a variety of perspectives that includes the final remaining US Special Forces units on the ground (namely, U.S. Army Green Berets) as well as civilians fighting with all they’ve got to flee their homeland after key Afghan cities like Lashkar Gah and Kandahar fall to the Taliban one after another. The chief perspective belongs to General Sami Sadat, a star army officer in southern Afghanistan. A dignified figure who wistfully voices his desire to grow old and see peace in his country, Sami Sadat almost fights two simultaneous wars. One is the physical resistance against Taliban, a fight between totalitarianism and freedom. Just as treacherous, the other is a struggle to preserve a sense of optimism amongst his men in the face of low morale and doom and gloom atmosphere.

Of course, that proves impossible for the general at times when he finds himself stuck in a Catch 22. “If we go back to our civilian lives, we won’t be safe from Taliban. And if we were to collaborate with the government, we will be targeted and harassed,” he says. From an intimate scene when the general aggressively shaves while scarring himself often, to another when he bites his own lip, Heineman captures the passionate leader’s amiable yet anxious temperament in warm detail, charting his earnest rapport with the US forces with a humanizing eye. The two sides genuinely find themselves at a loss when Biden announces a rapid withdrawal at last. Words of support and deep remorse get exchanged between the American and Afghan men whom we witness to share cigars and hookah in earlier scenes, before they speedily burn all the classified documents to a crisp.

“Retrograde” is another astonishing cinematic achievement for Heineman, one that undoubtedly put both the filmmaker and his crew in danger’s way multiple times between the car bomb threats and on-approach attacks he miraculously captures on camera. The filmmaker also gains unprecedented access to control rooms that can pinpoint enemy targets with frightening precision as well as a helpless General Sadat’s flee to the UK, with US refusing to help a former ally. But Heineman’s greatest achievement is perhaps the sharp-eyed frame he puts around the selfish terms in which US vacated a senseless war, and what that has claimed from countless Afghan civilians and soldiers alike who had dreams of constructing something good and enduring in their homeland. You can see that cost on every desperate face trying to flee the sinking ship.