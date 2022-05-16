Cannes Film Festival Preview 2022

If the punchy, splatting sounds on the film’s trailer are an indication, zombies will create a Cormanesque splash, literally, for the second time in Cannes opening night history, with the walking dead comedy “Final Cut” (formerly titled “Z”) by Michel Hazanavicius, director of the 2011 Oscar-winning “The Artist.” Promo by the film’s sales agent promises “body parts and fluids are flying.” What could be more surreal than watching stars including Oscar-nominated actress Berenice Bejo ascend the Palais steps in their designer finery and loaner jewels, followed shortly by the possibility of viewing them spliced and diced on the screen?

It appears that Cannes has grown an affinity for horror, a genre not heavily represented among past official selections. From Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die,” which opened the festival in 2019, to “Annette,” Leos Carax’s sinister 2021 opener, and last year’s surprise Palme d’or winner “Titane” by Julia Ducournau, there appears to be a new fascination with the creepfest experience. Among this year’s competition selection is David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” a seeming return to the brand of graphic body-horror that marked the advent of his career.

The world’s longest-running film festival has a history of trading on its glamorous celebrity image. Special events and out-of-competition international premieres up the quotient of guaranteed press-worthy high-profile star appearances, and are the sparkly gems in the festival’s crown. As part of the opening night ceremonies, an honorary Palme d’or will be bestowed upon African American actor Forrest Whitaker, highly regarded in jazz-mad France for his 1988 portrayal of Charlie Parker in Clint Eastwood’s “Bird,” as well as for his recent humanitarian work in Paris. A May 18 tribute to the career of Tom Cruise will feature a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The 60-year-old Cruise reprises his role as a daredevil test pilot, now engaged in showing a new generation how it’s done.