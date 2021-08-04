With a gigantic score by the American pop duo Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael), "Annette" is not just a musical, it is also a soapy melodrama incorporating elements of the supernatural (a common theme in Carax's films). "Annette" is filled with dark and sometimes self-destructive energy, where emotions are barely manageable and can only be expressed through song. This is the conceit that is so often not properly addressed in the modern movie musical. It feels artificial to start singing in the middle of a scene. It is artificial. Carax, though, is comfortable in the fluidity of the "real" and the "assumed." He doesn't worry about what is or is not artificial. This sensibility has been passed on to his talented cast, all of whom accept the conceit of the musical, and have no problem meeting its demands.

Adam Driver plays Henry McHenry, a famous standup comedian with a cult following. His "act" is more like a performance art piece, seething with hostility, rage, and anti-social tendencies. Driver, in a hooded bathrobe, stalks around, sometimes whipping the microphone around on its cord, as his audience chants in unison. Occasionally, four backup singers appear in the background, providing musical accompaniment and sometimes acting as a Greek chorus, looking on in horror at what is unfolding. Henry's act may call to mind Andrew Dice Clay in some respects, but it's also reminiscent (in structure, if not in feel) of what Steve Martin was doing in his 1970s heyday. Martin created a persona—the white suit, the banjo, the arrow through the head—and the persona was what people came to see. Whether or not Henry's onstage persona is representative of his true self is one of the tensions in "Annette." He's asked "Why did you become a comedian?" He answers, "To disarm people. It's the only way I know to tell the truth."

Henry has fallen in love with a famous soprano named Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard), known for her spectacular death-scene arias. The tabloid press has gone berserk over this mismatched "It Couple," and the film is punctuated by "Entertainment Tonight"-style breaks, where the relationship is discussed obsessively. After one of Ann's concerts, Henry pulls up to the stage door on his motorcycle, and the two roar off into the night, careening home through the darkness. Their love theme, repeated obsessively, has the uber-obvious title "We Love Each Other So Much," which they sing through different scenes, separately and together, walking in the fields hand in hand, or having passionate sex (kudos to both actors for making this work). But nothing this pure, this beautiful, can last. Henry's comedy act runs on loathing, of himself and his audience, and that self-loathing comes from a real place. How could someone as beautiful as Ann love him? He's jealous of one of Ann's ex-es (Simon Helberg), a conductor who arranges all her music. Meanwhile, Ann has hallucinations of Henry being taken down by a #MeToo-like situation (with each "accuser" singing her version of events on television). She thinks she knows him. Can we ever really know another person?