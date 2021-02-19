Jumbo, what Jeanne names it to further assert its humanity, communicates via spirited circular movements, dark secretions, and the colorful light bulbs that adorn it. Banter between them quickly evolves to their own peculiar, and oily, interpretation of sexual intimacy. Think of a muted, R-rated version of the Transformers franchise, or more specifically 2018’s spin-off “Bumblebee”: woman and machine elope while the rest of the world is unaware of the secret life of motorized vehicles from outer space.

Once their connection is established, Wittock leaves no room for ambiguity about whether Jumbo is real. He exists and Jeanne’s feelings are reciprocated, so the obstacle lies in getting acceptance from her lonely mother Margarette (Emmanuelle Bercot). Committed to the central relationship, the writer/director never makes this a movie about mental health, even if Margarette or Jeanne’s flesh-and-blood, infuriatingly persistent suitor Marc (Bastien Bouillon) question the heroine’s sanity.

Such narrative determination works for the “against all odds” passion on display, but it also seems to deter Wittock from expounding on the mechanics of this fictional world. No one knows why Jumbo is the only conscious ride or if others would also come to life if someone loved them. The screenplay plays within a limited box in order to not push too hard into any direction that would put into question the reality of this romance.

Merlant’s utter sincerity in enacting how Jeanne handles this emotional rollercoaster (pun absolutely intended), including the rejection it brings her, convinces us of the character’s devotion. With few words but outbursts of anguish, the actress manifests the fervor of young love. Merlant loses herself in the role so intensely that it’s impossible not to empathize with her and Jumbo, as strange as the premise remains throughout. She sells it without an ounce of cynicism. Bercot’s neurotic portrayal of a matriarch contrast strongly with her daughter’s demure persona.