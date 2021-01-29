Settled not too far from Tbilisi, the capital of the Caucasus nation of Georgia, the rural congregation is no stranger to intolerant onslaught from neighbors of other creeds. But the latest incident has heavily fazed former actress Yana (Ia Sukhitashvili), who is now David’s wife and the one in charge of preparing children for their baptism. Her later exchanges with those young devotees, her own son included, are about sins, heaven, and hell; further evidence of how ingrained religion is in their isolated existence.

Plagued with bitter apprehension from enduring her husband’s rigidness, Yana is tired of having her voiced muffled in every way. Sukhitashvili’s fiercely contained portrayal connotes an unnerving psychological state brewing under the surface, like a volcano on the verge of a destructive, yet quiet eruption. She’s lost all sense of personhood in the tight grasp of this domestic tyrant. The actress operates with despondency, her limited energy complementing the film's overall unhurried pace.

That torturous sentiment is only exasperated by encounters with a sadistic man claiming to be a police officer, for which a trigger warning is in order. Along the way, the plot positions Yana in situations that point to a new chapter but eventually sink her further in despair and worthlessness. In one of the movie’s most enrapturing moments, Yana lays peacefully on the grass with her eyes closed while the light of twilight glows on her, perhaps musing on what could have been or still could be. This is the only time a smile crosses her face. It’s a long, nearly still shot, one that captures a renewed hope that soon vanishes.

Within the movie’s boxy aspect ratio, cinematographer Arseni Khachaturan (who also lensed last year’s “Aviva”) uses gorgeous compositions of delicate balance to backdrop both the scant serenity and violence—a rocky river adorned with soft pink flowers being one of the most striking for its beauty and what it witnesses. Rigorous wide shots let the action unravel without interference of reactive editing. When the camera does move, even if it’s only a modest pan, it does so with major purpose, indicating a director and DP assured in their measured but potent imagery.