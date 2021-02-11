Home Entertainment Guide: February 2021

Now streaming on:

"Smooth Talk" (Criterion)

Sometimes it just makes sense to let Roger Ebert himself explain why a movie is worth revisiting after 35 years. Here he is on the excellent "Smooth Talk," recently restored and added to the Criterion collection: "The movie is also uncanny in what it does with its last three shots. I watched them, and could not believe so much could be implied so simply. Leave the movie before it's over, and you miss almost everything, because what Connie does at the very end of the film is necessary. It makes 'Smooth Talk' the story of the process of life, instead of just a sad episode." Far more than just a "sad episode," this is a smart movie about youth that feels ahead of its time, and it's wonderful that Criterion has devoted so much to its release, including three short films by its creator and new interviews with her and the production designer. The accompanying booklet even includes the Joyce Carol Oates short story on which the film is based. It's a stellar release for a film that deserves it.

Buy it here

Special Features

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Joyce Chopra, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Conversation among Chopra, author Joyce Carol Oates, and actor Laura Dern from the 2020 New York Film Festival, moderated by TCM host Alicia Malone

New interview with Chopra

New interview with production designer David Wasco

KPFK Pacifica Radio interview with Chopra from 1985

Joyce at 34 (1972), Girls at 12 (1975), and Clorae and Albie (1976), three short films by Chopra

Audio reading of the 1966 Life magazine article “The Pied Piper of Tucson,” which inspired the short story by Oates

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by poet and memoirist Honor Moore, a 1986 New York Times article by Oates about the adaptation, and Oates’s 1966 short story “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?”

New interviews with actors Mary Kay Place and Treat Williams

"Southland Tales"

What could possibly be written about "Southland Tales," a film that was abhorred and then adored and now seems to be cycling back to hatred again? There's something so perfect about the waves of reappreciation and revilement that seem to find this film every year or two, wherein someone writes an appraisal of it and is assaulted with opinions on both sides of the debate. Perhaps that's why I kind of love this movie: it provokes responses, even 15 years after its release. It's imperfect, but fascinatingly so, and I love that Arrow deemed it worthy of this kind of special edition, one that includes the notorious Cannes cut of the film, running 15 minutes longer. "Southland Tales" is a fever dream of insane, reckless filmmaking. Not all of it works, but it's never less than fascinating. And the cult who loves this film will adore this edition that also includes a new documentary about the arc of the movie and an animated short set in this universe. Kelly has been making noise about revisiting this world lately. Why does it feel like the story of "Southland Tales" is far from over?