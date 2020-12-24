19 Dazzling Favorite Movies and Reviews from 2020

Readers, we have some great reading waiting for you. In Part I, our Managing Editor, Brian Tallerico, chose one piece of writing from each of the 19 writers who have written regularly for us: Matt Zoller Seitz; Nick Allen; Matt Fagerholm; Nell Minow; Simon Abrams, Monica Castillo; Odie Henderson; Glenn Kenny; Tomris Laffly; Christie Lemire; Sheila O'Malley; Carlos Aguilar; Godfrey Cheshire; Robert Daniels; Roxana Hadadi; Allison Shoemaker; Peter Sobczynski; Collin Souter and Scout Tafoya. Those are presented below.

In Part Two: we present the editors self-selected pieces, as well as the writing of other contributors chosen by Matt Zoller Seitz, Nick Allen, Matt Fagerholm and Nell Minow.

Happy Reading!—Chaz Ebert

Matt Zoller Seitz's review of "The Nest"

This is a lead performance in the vein of Gena Rowlands' work with John Cassavetes in the 1970s. It's not just the character's closed-off intensity or nervous cigarette smoking or feathery blond hair that puts the comparison across. It's the way [Carrie] Coon lets you not just understand but feel what Allison is feeling—not in a showy or hand-holding way, by indicating or underlining or calling attention to the technical part of the performance; but seemingly without any forethought having been given to how the viewer could perceive anything—indeed whether anyone might be watching at all. You feel Allison in the way that you'd feel what a close friend was feeling if you were in the same room with her.

Nick Allen's review of "Driveways"



“Driveways” does not comprise itself of many heavy dramatic beats, and yet it can still grab you with moments of empathy that alone warrant this movie’s existence. The best might be the one that gets the "plot" in motion—Kathy asides to Del while driving him to the VFW about the lack of electricity in April’s house, and how expensive it will be to get it turned on for just a few days. The next day, Cody and Kathy return to the house and see a stack of power strips, with an extension cord running from Del’s home. At a time when apathy has become disturbingly claustrophobic, such displays of surprising, quiet kindness are a true balm.