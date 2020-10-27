The Dark Side of Harrison Ford: On the Roles That Led to What Lies Beneath

But Ford often subverted his on-screen heroic reputation to provoke suspense in other dark, sometimes underrated roles. “What Lies Beneath” worked not only because of defied expectations but because of how it built on other examples of when Han Solo went bad.

Take 1986’s “The Mosquito Coast.” After Ford’s first collaboration with Peter Weir, “Witness,” where he played an undercover detective hiding a child witness in Amish Country, audiences might have expected more of the same. In Weir's “The Mosquito Coast,” the misunderstood inventor Allie Fox (Ford) uproots his family from their rural American surroundings to establish a utopian civilization in the small Central American village of Jeronimo. Initially, Allie’s two sons—Charlie (River Phoenix) and Jerry (Jadrien Steele)—treat their patronizing father as a godlike genius. They and their mother (Helen Mirren) take Allie’s harangues about the American Dream being shattered by consumerism, religion, and small minds as gospel. And when they depart their safe country environment to unknown jungles, they treat the journey as though it were a vacation. Heck, Allie is even wearing a Hawaiian shirt on their boat ride.

Their idyllic vision of Allie is shattered upon arriving in Jeronimo. He puts the natives into hard labor to tame the land and build his grand invention, a giant ice machine nicknamed “Fat Boy.” Allie’s decision to build a utopia in the jungle isn’t so much derived from a respect for the native’s way of life. Instead, it’s his white man’s burden to revolutionize their culture. Later, when his plan for an advanced civilization inevitably comes to ruin, the once eccentric yet idealist father turns malicious. Allie refers to his loyal black friend Mr. Haddy (Conrad Roberts) as a savage. Allie forces his devoted family to continue living in the jungle, even though they’re quickly losing food and shelter. In fact, Allie demands absolute fealty from his children lest they suffer his wrath. Thereby turning this once dreamlike land into a raging dystopia.

Due to his enacting several spiteful punishments, his sons turn on him. And when rebel warriors arrive with guns to establish Jeronimo as their base, in an attempt to freeze them to death, Allie traps the soldiers in Fat Boy. Charlie looks horrified upon his dad, who bitterly retorts, “It’s either them or us.” When Fat Boy explodes, a full shot shows Ford emblazoned in hellish red, and his face contorted in pain. A close-up of Charlie sees him proverbially waking from his father’s influence. In other instances, Allie is undeniably mentally abusive to his children. The dad vehemently orders the young Jerry to “be a man” when the child wonders aloud where in the jungle they’ll sleep. Or Allie accuses both Charlie and Jerry of betrayal after the children try to depart in the boat and leave him in the river. As punishment, Allie places them in a separate canoe and tows them behind his main boat. They might as well be prisoners of war, not his children.