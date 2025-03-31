Join Chaz Ebert and Sasha-Ann Simons at the University Club of Chicago on April 8, to Discuss “The Death of Empathy”

Chaz Ebert asks whether her campaign to spread the principles of empathy and compassion has hit a brick wall. This and other issues will be debated Tuesday, April 8th, at the University Club of Chicago, with WBEZ host Sasha-Ann Simons (Reset).

Her new book, “It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness,” posits that good can come from even the most frightening circumstances, and positive strides in human behavior can be made from even the most horrifying experiences, if we just give a FECK. We can choose to influence history for good or for ill. There are three positive steps we can take immediately to make a difference.

The event begins at 5:30 pm with a short reception and an hour-long conversation at 6:00 pm. A book signing for It’s Time to Give a FECK will immediately follow the program.

Tickets are $59. You can find more information on the event and purchase tickets at the event’s Eventbrite page.